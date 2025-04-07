TrainingPros Recognized as 2024 Champion of Learning by the Association for Talent Development

TrainingPros has been named as a Champion of Learning by ATD. TrainingPros is a Top 20 International Custom Content Company for Learning and Development (L&D) TrainingPros has been named as a Champion of Learning by ATD.

This award highlights TrainingPros’ continued commitment to fostering a culture of learning and supporting talent development professionals nationwide.



ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TrainingPros, a leading provider of learning and development consultants to corporate clients nationwide, has been named a 2024 Champion of Learning by the Association for Talent Development (ATD). This recognition highlights the company’s outstanding efforts to promote employee development during Employee Learning Week (ELW)—a global initiative that celebrates the value of workplace learning.

Employee Learning Week, held annually during the first full week of December, is ATD’s call to action for companies to showcase their commitment to talent development. Hundreds of organizations across industries participate, using the week to engage employees, spark learning conversations, and support professional growth.

“At TrainingPros, learning is the heart of everything we do,” said Leigh Anne Lankford, President. “Being named a Champion of Learning reflects our deep commitment to the L&D community—from the consultants we support to the clients we serve.”

A Week of Celebration and Impact

During ELW 2024, TrainingPros launched a series of engaging initiatives designed to amplify the importance of continuous learning:

• Shared daily learning tips and insights across social media channels.

• Released a special podcast episode featuring a guest on how to build a culture of learning.

• Published an educational blog post on why Employee Learning Week matters.

• Held giveaways for consultants, including access to professional development resources.

These activities reflect TrainingPros’ mission to support both corporate learning teams and independent consultants in building high-impact training programs.

Why It Matters

Employee development is more critical than ever, as organizations face fast-changing workplace demands and an ongoing skills gap. TrainingPros partners with L&D leaders to provide experienced consultants in instructional design, eLearning development, facilitation, and more—helping clients design, develop, and deliver results-driven learning solutions.

“ELW is a meaningful way to recognize the people behind great training—those creating onboarding programs, coaching leaders, and designing engaging eLearning,” added Leigh Anne Lankford. “We’re proud to be part of a movement that champions continuous learning at every level.”

About the Champion of Learning Award

The ATD Champion of Learning award honors organizations that demonstrate a strong commitment to workforce development and active participation in Employee Learning Week. Winners receive a digital badge and certificate of recognition from ATD, celebrating their leadership in promoting employee learning.

About TrainingPros

TrainingPros is a certified woman-owned, award-winning staffing company that connects experienced learning and development consultants with organizations in need of project-based support. Since 1997, we have helped clients build exceptional learning programs by providing skilled professionals in instructional design, eLearning development, facilitation, project management, change management, and more. When you have more projects than people™, TrainingPros helps you start your next initiative with confidence.

Learn more at https://trainingpros.com

About ATD

Founded in 1943, the Association for Talent Development (ATD) is the world’s largest association dedicated to those who develop talent in the workplace. ATD supports learning professionals in over 100 countries through research, education, events, and resources aimed at improving workplace performance and organizational growth.

Learn more at https://td.org



