TrainingPros, a top provider of consultants for learning and development (L&D), has been named a Top 20 Custom Content Company for 2025 by Training Industry.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TrainingPros Named a 2025 Top 20 Custom Content Development Company by Training Industry

TrainingPros, a leading provider of contract staffing for learning and development (L&D) professionals, has been named a Top 20 Custom Content Development Company for 2025 by Training Industry, the most trusted source of information on the business of learning.

This marks another year of recognition for TrainingPros, which continues to deliver custom-developed learning solutions that reflect the unique goals, language, culture, and processes of each client.

“We’re honored to receive this recognition once again from Training Industry,” said Leigh Anne Lankford, President at TrainingPros. “It validates the deep expertise of our consultants and the meaningful partnerships we build with our clients. Our goal is simple: help organizations deliver training that truly connects with their people. That’s what custom content is all about.”

Custom content development includes end-to-end learning solutions tailored to specific audiences—from initial strategy and instructional design to interactive eLearning, immersive simulations, facilitator guides, and beyond. TrainingPros supports organizations across industries by providing highly skilled consultants who design, develop, and deliver impactful training experiences.

Why TrainingPros Was Selected

According to Training Industry, companies were chosen for the 2025 list based on:

• Scope and quality of custom content development services.

• Market presence, brand visibility, and impact.

• Strength of client portfolio and customer relationships.

• Business performance and growth trajectory.

• Innovation in learning technologies and modalities.

“The companies recognized in this year’s Top 20 Custom Content Development list demonstrate innovation and excellence in creating high-quality content and services, including instructional and graphic design, across a variety of industries and subject areas,” said Jalen Banks, marketing research analyst at Training Industry, Inc. “With their expertise in developing content across multiple modalities and leveraging learning technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), these companies deliver engaging learning experiences that support organizations in achieving their business goals and objectives.”

Serving a Wide Range of Industries

TrainingPros supports custom content initiatives across a variety of sectors, including:

• Financial services

• Pharmaceuticals and biotech

• Healthcare and insurance

• Hospitality and food service

• Retail and consumer goods

• Automotive, oil and gas, and utilities

• Telecommunications and real estate

• Business consulting and professional services

With a commitment to client satisfaction and consultant success, TrainingPros continues to provide flexible, high-quality staffing solutions for instructional design, eLearning development, facilitation, training project management, and more.

“This recognition reflects the hard work of our talented consultants and the trust our clients place in us,” added Lankford. “We’re excited to continue delivering high-impact learning experiences through custom content solutions.”

To see the full list of 2025 Top 20 Custom Content Development Companies, visit:

https://trainingindustry.com/top-training-companies/content-development/top-custom-content-development-companies/

About TrainingPros

TrainingPros is a certified woman-owned, award-winning staffing company that connects experienced learning and development consultants with organizations in need of project-based support. Since 1997, we have helped clients build exceptional learning programs by providing skilled professionals in instructional design, eLearning development, facilitation, project management, change management, and more. When you have more projects than people™, TrainingPros helps you start your next initiative with confidence.

Learn more at https://trainingpros.com

About Training Industry, Inc.

Training Industry is the most trusted source of information on the business of learning. With insights from over 450 expert contributors, Training Industry connects L&D leaders with solutions, best practices, and innovations that shape the training landscape. Its Top 20 lists are a go-to resource for identifying the best training partners globally.

Learn more at https://trainingindustry.com

