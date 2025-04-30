TrainingPros Named a 2025 Top 20 Staffing and Temporary Resources Company by Training Industry

TrainingPros is a Top 20 International Staffing Company for Learning and Development (L&D)

TrainingPros, a leading provider of contract staffing for (L&D) professionals, has been named a Top 20 Staffing Company for 2025 by Training Industry.

Our clients rely on us for more than resumes. They trust us to bring them the right L&D consultant—someone who understands their business, fits their culture, and can deliver from day one. ” — Leigh Anne Lankford

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This honor reflects TrainingPros’ continued commitment to delivering high-quality, flexible staffing solutions that help organizations scale their learning initiatives with skilled consultants in instructional design, eLearning, facilitation, and training project management.

“We’re incredibly proud to be recognized by Training Industry for our staffing and temporary resources services,” said Leigh Anne Lankford, President at TrainingPros. “Our focus has always been on connecting the right consultant to the right project—and building lasting partnerships that deliver real results for our clients.”

TrainingPros specializes in providing experienced Learning and Development consultants for short- and long-term project needs. Whether clients are launching a new training initiative or expanding an existing program, TrainingPros offers the talent and expertise to move projects forward with confidence.

Why TrainingPros Was Selected

According to Training Industry, companies were chosen for the 2025 list based on:

- Breadth and quality of staffing services and types of roles filled.

- Ability to deliver staff to clients across industries.

- Impact on the L&D staffing market.

- Innovation in services and delivery.

- Client representation and business performance.

“We’re excited to unveil our 2025 Top 20 Staffing and Temporary Resources Companies list, highlighting organizations that deliver exceptional training support through staff augmentation,,” said Jalen Banks, market research analyst at Training Industry, Inc. “These providers help companies fill critical L&D roles — from eLearning developers to virtual instructors — and support functions like content creation, curriculum development, training delivery and administration. Their services enable organizations to stay agile and effectively meet the evolving needs of their learners.”

Supporting L&D Teams Across Industries

TrainingPros serves clients in a wide range of industries, including:

- Financial services

- Healthcare and insurance

- Pharmaceuticals and biotech

- Hospitality and retail

- Technology and telecommunications

- Energy, manufacturing, and logistics

- Real estate and professional services

“We see ourselves as partners, not just providers,” added Lankford. “This recognition is a reflection of our incredible consultant network and the trust our clients place in us to support mission-critical training programs.”

To see the full list of 2025 Top 20 Staffing and Temporary Resources Companies, visit:

https://trainingindustry.com/top-training-companies/learning-services-and-outsourcing/staffing-and-temporary-resource-companies/

Growth Amid a Changing Landscape

TrainingPros has continued to grow in key markets all while building on its reputation as a woman-owned business with a 96% success rate in consultant placements. The company has also made significant investments in AI L&D consulting services and formalized its managed services offerings, helping clients scale even faster and with greater strategic alignment.

The L&D space is evolving rapidly, with more companies seeking agile workforce models that can adapt to shifting demands. As organizations contend with hybrid work environments, increased demand for digital learning, and tighter timelines, the need for high-quality, on-demand L&D talent is greater than ever.

“Companies don’t just need people—they need the right people, right now,” said Lankford. “Winning this award again tells us we’re delivering on that promise. We’re proud to be a trusted partner for our clients and a champion for our talented consultants.”

About TrainingPros

TrainingPros is a certified woman-owned, award-winning staffing company that connects experienced learning and development consultants with organizations in need of project-based support. Since 1997, we have helped clients build exceptional learning programs by providing skilled professionals in instructional design, eLearning development, facilitation, project management, change management, and more. When you have more projects than people™, let TrainingPros find the right consultant to start your project with confidence.

Learn more at https://trainingpros.com

About Training Industry, Inc.

“We make connections.” ™ Our company has a passion for making connections. We cultivate high value conversations for select solution providers and with our highly engaged community of corporate learning and development leaders and decision-makers. These conversations benefit the entire training industry by surfacing challenges, sharing innovations and communicating rapidly evolving best practices.

Training Industry is the most trusted source of information on the business of learning. Our authority is built on deep ties with more than 450 expert contributors who share insights and actionable information with their peers. Training Industry’s courses, live events, articles, magazine, webinars, podcast, research and reports generate more than 10 million industry interactions each year, while the Top 20 Training Companies Lists help business leaders find the right training partners.

