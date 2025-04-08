Brysa UK saves the National Family Mediation Service over 1,500 hours a year automating triage, case management and monitoring

Brysa logo Satish Thiagarajan, CEO and founder of Brysa UK National Family Mediation logo Sarah Hawkins, CEO, National Family Mediation

Salesforce solution delivers the Brysa Effect, with quicker and more accurate case assignment at 500 locations for 16,000 appointments a year

What we have achieved in partnership with National Family Mediation, will allow the teams there to focus on delivering the services they care so passionately about to more families.” — Satish Thiagarajan, CEO and founder of Brysa UK

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brysa UK, the Salesforce Consulting Partner, has today announced the completion of a project for National Family Mediation (NFM), a not-for-profit organisation supporting families in conflict across the UK. Working with Brysa, the Salesforce automation solution is saving the charity over 1,500 hours a year, improving the speed of client responses and lowering the costs of providing these much needed services. The project took eight weeks, and will achieve Return on Investment in six months.NFM provides over 16,000 sessions a year to help separating and divorcing families, from 500 locations across England and Wales. The organisation wanted to find a way to streamline its complex enquiry triaging process, so that it could get support to families quicker with the right external mediator partners, a process that had largely been manual to date, leading to delays.With demand for NFM support higher than ever, the team at Brysa worked to use a range of Salesforce products including Salesforce Flows, Salesforce Actions and Salesforce SPF to automate processes such as case allocation improving response times and accuracy. The efficiency improvements save 80% of a Full-time employee each week, meaning NFM can devote more of its staff’s time to meeting the needs of families.Salesforce automation improves services and efficiencyThere have been a number of improvements that have directly benefited the operations of NFM and the services it provides to families:- Automating and streamlining complex triaging process – Enquiry leads are now automatically captured and routed with Salesforce Flows and Google Maps API. This automation using intelligent workflows allows 24/7 family support based on location and priority, with real-time tracking, and reduce manual Effort.- Accurate Service Assignment – Service requests are allocated to providers more accurately through data-driven decisions with real-time tracking for better service visibility.- Automation of communication on case closure – Salesforce Actions used to deploy automated email notifications, trigger communications upon case updates, ensure mediators receive timely alerts, eliminate manual follow-ups, and enhance process efficiency with end-to-end automation.- Optimising Storage Efficiency and compliance - Automated document archiving and deletion implemented with enforced data retention policies for compliance, such as removing records older than six years, dramatically streamlining administrative tasks. Storage was also optimised, boosting system performance.- Improved email delivery - Using Salesforce SPF and DKIM, the Brysa team was able to eliminate spam issues, ensuring client emails are always received, improving the service experience for all, and helping teams more efficiently run the service.Sarah Hawkins, CEO at National Family Mediation, said: “I just wanted to thank you for the work that has gone into getting our referrals automated. After 5 years of being told it couldn't be done, it has been amazing to see people getting back to us almost immediately and knowing that people are receiving the information when the office is closed, has taken a load of my mind as well as work off the team.”Satish Thiagarajan, CEO and founder of Brysa UK added: “What we have achieved in partnership with National Family Mediation, will allow the teams there to focus on delivering the services they care so passionately about to more families. NGOs and NPOs should not see IT projects as beyond their reach, as the right project helps them achieve a state of ‘flow’, rather than having to fight the processes and systems around them. Our expertise in this sector helps them achieve that and is why we developed the ‘Brysa Effect’ as a methodology to get them there.”About Brysa UKBrysa UK is a leading Salesforce Consulting Partner offering a range of digital transformation services including strategic planning, platform implementation, integration, custom development, and training. Founded in 2018, Brysa UK helps companies in a wide range of sectors including Ad Tech/Media, Banking and Financial Services, Green Tech and Not-For-Profit, to achieve a state of ‘flow’, automating operations to improve efficiency and enable employees to make better, faster decisions using the latest technology. Brysa calls this the ‘Brysa Effect’ and it is at the heart of what it seeks to achieve with every project by automating operations, harmonising systems and reducing technical debt. Brysa UK has delivered nearly 100 projects, all with a 100% success rate and 5-star CSAT rating, for brands including iMedia, NatWest, UniLive and Escapes.Learn more about Brysa at www.brysa.co.uk

