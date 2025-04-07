Women of Power: Celebrating Three Exceptional Women Transforming Lives and Breaking Barriers

Woman of Power - Rev. Joanne Angel BarryColon Woman of Power - Suzi Dent Woman of Power - ShaChena Gibbs

The Women of Power campaign is a bold initiative dedicated to celebrating extraordinary women who lead with strength, resilience, and vision.

Leadership is leading by example, showing up with integrity, respect, and loyalty. A Woman of Power knows her worth, values, and authenticity—she is strong-minded, intuitive, and compassionate.” — Rev. Joanne Angel BarryColon

OAK BROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Women of Power campaign is a bold initiative dedicated to celebrating extraordinary women who lead with strength, resilience, and vision. This movement recognizes trailblazing women across industries who are breaking barriers, driving change, and making significant contributions to the world.

The campaign’s mission is to amplify the voices of these influential women, acknowledge their impact, and create a platform that inspires future generations. By highlighting their achievements, Women of Power encourages a more inclusive and empowered world where leadership, innovation, and authenticity take center stage.

This campaign is proudly run by Success2Success Global Ventures, an organization dedicated to honoring and uplifting women who are making a powerful impact in their communities and industries.

Meet the Women of Power

Rev. Joanne Angel BarryColon

Owner/Founder, Wholistic Fitness NY

📌 Website: www.wholisticfitnessny.com

With over four decades in health, fitness, nutrition and wellness, Rev. Joanne Angel BarryColon has been a guiding force in holistic health and personal transformation. As a Wholistic Integrative Teacher, Certified Wholistic Personal Trainer, Reiki Master, Medical Astrologer, Founder of Wholistic Healing Magazine, and Master of Numerology, she seamlessly integrates spiritual wisdom with scientific knowledge to help individuals reach their fullest potential.

Through her coaching, Rev. Joanne has empowered over 20,000 women to embrace their confidence, live authentically, and follow their life’s purpose. She is also a published author, self-publisher, and creator of the Chakra Balance Numerology Cosmic Energy Forecast Deck, as well as the host of Joanne’s Healing Within TV Show. Her mission is to guide others toward healing, self-discovery, and personal growth.

Rev. Joanne's impressive accomplishments also include winning multiple awards in the fitness world. She has two shelves full of trophies for natural bodybuilding and bench press contests, including one of the best lift trophies with her name engraved. Additionally, she has been honored with two plaques from Lucille Roberts for best body sculpture and strength training classes. Recently, she was awarded the Women of Empowerment for 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. WOE and received the Women of Empowerment award from Unmasking Motivation.



Suzi Dent

Pro-Aging Advocate & Women’s Empowerment Mentor

📌 Website: www.suzident.com | www.ageisjustanumber.com.au

A multi-award-winning film and TV hair and makeup artist with over 42 years in the beauty industry, Suzi Dent has worked with some of the world’s most recognizable faces. Beyond aesthetics, she is a passionate advocate for pro-aging, self-confidence, and women’s empowerment.

Suzi has played a pivotal role in reshaping the narrative around aging, encouraging women over 45 to embrace their evolving beauty and wisdom. Her advocacy extends beyond beauty—she was instrumental in exposing one of the most significant sexual assault cases in UK entertainment history, contributing to the global #MeToo movement. Her voice has been featured in international documentaries and media outlets, making her a champion for survivors and justice.

In addition to her work in advocacy and beauty, Suzi has launched initiatives like the Tattoo Cover Makeup Service, which allows individuals to temporarily conceal tattoos for special occasions, empowering them to present themselves as they choose. She is also the creator of the Thrive and Renew 30-day program, designed to help women navigate midlife, menopause, and personal reinvention. Her book 60 is the New 40 – The Ultimate Guide to Defying Age has inspired thousands, proving that beauty and confidence are ageless.

Suzi also made history by winning the Mrs. Earth Australia Beauty Pageant at 55 and placing third in the world against competitors half her age, proving that confidence and beauty have no limits.

“Leadership isn’t about status—it’s about impact. A Woman of Power stands in her truth, lifts others as she rises, and redefines the rules. True power comes from confidence, authenticity, and the courage to embrace every stage of life unapologetically.”



ShaChena Gibbs

CEO & Founder, Real Sisters Rising Women Business Association

📌 Website: www.realsistersrising.com

A dynamic leader and influential voice in women’s entrepreneurship, ShaChena Gibbs has dedicated her career to empowering women to build thriving businesses. As the CEO and Founder of Real Sisters Rising Women Business Association (RSRWBA), she has cultivated a powerful network that provides female entrepreneurs with the tools, education, and support needed to succeed in business and beyond.

ShaChena’s passion for economic empowerment has led her to establish a platform that not only offers mentorship and business training but also fosters leadership and financial independence. Through RSRWBA, she has guided thousands of women in navigating the challenges of entrepreneurship, equipping them with strategies to achieve sustainable success. Her work has been widely recognized in publications such as CEO Weekly, Success2Success Magazine, and The Daily News, solidifying her status as a thought leader in the business world.

Beyond her professional endeavors, ShaChena is an advocate for women’s leadership and financial literacy. She has developed numerous initiatives aimed at closing the economic gap for women of color, ensuring that aspiring entrepreneurs have access to the resources necessary to break barriers and thrive. Her impact extends far beyond business—she is a mentor, a motivator, and a role model for the next generation of women leaders.

“Leadership is about creating opportunities, setting the example, and making room for others to rise. A Woman of Power doesn’t just build success for herself—she ensures that others have the roadmap to do the same.”

Women of Power: Leading. Inspiring. Changing the World.

