Derby Barracks / LSA - Serious Injury

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25A5001751

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Anthony Rice

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 04/05/2025 / 2116 hours

STREET: VT RT 5A

TOWN: Brownington

WEATHER: Raining

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Unknown

PEDESTRIAN#1: Ricky Laprade

AGE: 64

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

INJURIES: Serious

HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 04/05/2025, at approximately 2106 hours, local law enforcement received a number of complaints of a vehicle traveling on VT RT 5A in Brownington well below the posted speed limit and not maintaining its lane of travel. At approximately 2116 hours, a deputy with Orleans County Sheriff’s Department located the vehicle in question parked in the northbound lane of travel on RT 5A and observed a male, later identified to be the registered owner, Rickey Laprade, 64, of Derby, VT, lying in the southbound lane of travel.

Troopers arrived on scene and after subsequent investigation determined Laprade for unknown reasons parked his car in the northbound lane of travel, exited his vehicle, was in the southbound lane of travel and was struck by another vehicle believed to be traveling south on RT 5A. This second involved vehicle fled the scene and has not yet been located or identified. Additionally Laprade showed signs of impairment and due to the extent of his injuries, was transported to North Country Hospital where he was treated and processed for DUI.

Damaged vehicle parts located and collected on scene indicate the vehicle that struck Laprade and fled the scene is likely a 2015 – 2017, black in color, Subaru WRX or STI. The vehicle should have damage or missing parts to its front bumper on the passenger side and its passenger side front wheel well. The vehicle’s passenger side mirror should also be damaged.

Laprade is currently at North Country Hospital with serious injuries and is reported to be transported to University of Vermont Medical Center in the coming hours. Troopers were assisted on scene by Newport and Orleans EMS, Orleans County Sheriff’s Department & Greniers Towing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tpr. Rice at Anthony.Rice@Vermont.gov, or call 802-334-8881, or leave an anonymous tip online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.