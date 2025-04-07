Rashmi Chandrasekhar - Chief Operating Officer Gurdeep Kaur - Global Industry Sector Lead and CXO Advisor Kapil Matta - Middle East Region Lead and CXO Advisor

DigitalXForce Strengthens Executive Team with Strategic Hires to Spearhead Next Phase of Global Growth

The expansion of our Leadership Team signifies the growth DigitalXForce is having Globally and serve our clients with excellence” — Lalit K Ahluwalia

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DigitalXForce, Dallas based Corporation and a pioneer in real-time, continuous enterprise security, risk posture management, and automated GRC powered by cutting-edge GenAI (AI ShivAI - XForce GPT), is expanding its Leadership for the global expansion in North America, Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific. The leadership includes Rashmi Chandrasekhar (Chief Operating Officer and APAC Region Lead), Gurdeep Kaur (CXO Advisory and Global Industry Sector Lead) and Kapil Matta (GCC Region Lead).Profile SummaryRashmi ChandrasekarChief Operating Officer and APAC Region LeadWith 25 years of experience in the cybersecurity industry, Rashmi is a seasoned leader specializing in security technologies and enterprise protection. Rashmi has led the global Cybesecurity Practices for DXC, IBM and Accenture in our prior roles.Her expertise spans critical security domains, including Identity and Access Management, information and application security risk assessment, security strategy definition, compliance management, data privacy and protection, SOC operations, and cloud security.As the new Chief Operating Officer and APAC Region Lead for DigitalXForce, Rashmi will drive the company’s mission to revolutionize cybersecurity with cutting-edge AI-driven solutions, expand its market presence, and strengthen customer trust across the APAC region.Gurdeep KaurCXO Advisory and Global Industry Sector LeadA distinguished cybersecurity leader with over 20 years of experience, Gurdeep has a proven track record of transforming security challenges into strategic opportunities for Fortune 500 organizations. With deep expertise in both Information Technology (IT) and Operational Technology (OT) security, she excels in navigating complex security landscapes and building robust, resilient programs that safeguard enterprises against evolving cyber threats.As the new CXO Advisory and Global Industry Sector Lead for DigitalXForce, she will play a key role in shaping the company’s industry-focused cybersecurity strategies, strengthening executive engagement, and advancing DigitalXForce’s mission to deliver cutting-edge security solutions across global markets.Kapil MattaGCC Region LeadKapil Matta is a seasoned risk management and cybersecurity leader with over 18 years of experience spanning consumer banking, financial and digital risk, and information security. Kapil combines financial acumen with a deep understanding of cybersecurity, enabling businesses to mitigate risks while driving growth. His ability to mentor, build high-performance teams, and lead transformational initiatives has earned him recognition across multiple industries.As the new GCC Region Lead for DigitalXForce, Kapil will spearhead the company’s growth in the region by driving cybersecurity innovation, risk advisory services, and strategic industry partnerships, ensuring organizations across the GCC benefit from cutting-edge security solutions.“We are thrilled to have seasoned and Industry leaders such as Rashmi, Gurdeep and Kapil to fuel our mission and take our business to next level. Their experience in the industry and Passion for Cybersecurity with a relentless drive to make an impact resonates with our mission to serve the community with purpose”, said Lalit Ahluwalia, Founder and CEO of DigitalXForce.He went on to add, “DigitalXForce has come a long way in a short time of 2 years and become the leaders in Enterprise Security Posture Management and Automated GRC space outcompeting legacy players such as RSA Archer, Metricstream and compliance centric technologies such as Vanta, Drata, Safe and others. Hence, it’s important to select the leadership team that will ensure we bring trusted solutions and services to our clients. With global partnerships with all the Big 4/6 such as PwC, Deloitte, Accenture, EY, KPMG and IBM as well as Global System Integrators such as TCS, DXC, NTT Data, Protiviti and others, DigitalXForce is winning clients globally.”About DigitalXForceDigitalXForce, "Digital Trust for the New Era," is Industry’s first Enterprise Security Risk Posture Management (ESRPM) SaaS Platform enabling Real-time, Continuous and automated GRC through Cybersecurity Mesh Architecture.The platform was created after seeing commercially available Integrated Risk Management (IRM) and Governance Risk Compliance (GRC) platforms failing the mission of Cybersecurity again and again. The IRM/GRC programs were only focused on Audit & Compliance through dated artifacts/evidence versus truly helping organizations secure their Digital Business through Data-driven Risk Management Approach.DigitalXForce enables organizations to accurately assess their digital risk by evaluating assets in real-time through integration with advanced security tools. This empowers companies to enhance their security posture, automate security blueprints and remediation plans, generate board-level metrics, and maximize the value of their digital investments. In essence, the platform embodies “Digital Trust Inside Out”—an innovative framework where digital security is both a measurable and proactive pursuit.Connect With DigitalXForce:Website: www.digitalxforce.com Email: info@digitalxforce.comLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/92583778 YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheOfficialDigitalTrustChannel

