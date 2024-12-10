DigitalXForce, Leader in AI powered GRC Automation, secures Strategic Investment for its $33 Million Seed Round

Digital Trust Platform of the new Era Founder and CEO

DigitalXForce, Leader in AI powered GRC Automation and Digital Trust, secures Strategic Investment for its $33 Million Seed Round for the Global Expansion

Digital Trust Enabled by Real Time, Continuous and Automated Risk Management” — Lalit Ahluwalia

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- DigitalXForce, a pioneer in real-time, continuous enterprise security, risk posture management, and automated GRC powered by cutting-edge GenAI (AI ShivAI - XForce GPT), is thrilled to announce the strategic investment of $3.5 million for its Seed Round. This round was led by Innovating Capital, with additional investment from Kapital.io and global investors spanning India and the Middle East.DigitalXForce, "Digital Trust for the New Era," is an AI powered Enterprise Security Risk Posture Management (ESRPM) Platform enabling Real-time, Continuous and Automated GRC through Cybersecurity Mesh Architecture with data-driven insights, security blueprints, and regulatory control mapping. DigitalXForce’s solutions offer comprehensive, automated insights into real-time risks, empowering organizations to respond proactively to emerging threats. DigitalXForce has been recognized and awarded several awards for its Innovative approach to risk management.In less than a year since its launch, DigitalXForce has earned the trust of some of the world’s leading enterprises across all industries. These organizations rely on DigitalXForce to automate compliance and provide complete visibility of enterprise security risk posture. DigitalXForce is actively replacing traditional GRC platforms such as RSA Archer, Metricstream, ServiceNow IRM, Drata, Vanta and others given its unique approach of AI powered integration with over 200 plus cybersecurity technologies to perform automated risk analysis, compliance, Audit and Third-Party Risk Management."This investment enables us to expand our global reach and deliver a ‘Security Posture driven Risk Management and Compliance Automation with full visibility in Security Ecosystem’ for our clients,” said Lalit Ahluwalia, CEO of DigitalXForce. "With this new capital, we are committed to advancing our technology and ensuring DigitalXForce remains the trusted cybersecurity platform of choice worldwide.The funds raised in this seed round will accelerate DigitalXForce’s mission to be the market leader in real-time, continuous and automated GRC and become the global provider of “Digital Trust" score for any digital service. With plans to scale its workforce and resources across strategic regions, DigitalXForce is poised to make high-quality, advanced security solutions accessible to enterprises globally.The success of DigitalXForce is a testament to the talent, commitment, and passion of its team. Lalit Ahluwalia added, “Thank you to the extraordinary DigitalXForce team, our ‘Guardians of the XForce Galaxy,’ for their unwavering dedication and hard work. It’s been an incredible journey, and I couldn’t be prouder of what we’ve built together. Seeing the positive impact of our work on our clients and potential to save human lives in modern digital world with real time risk management is the greatest reward.”DigitalXForce is on a mission to reshape the future of enterprise security by providing “Digital Trust” score for any digital service, and this milestone marks a significant step forward.Learn more about DigitalXForce at https://digitalxforce.com About DigitalXForce:DigitalXForce is the first-of-its-kind Enterprise Security & Risk Posture Management (ESRPM) platform. It delivers a unified approach to managing security and risk, leveraging automation for governance, risk, and compliance (GRC), and third-party risk management (TPRM).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.