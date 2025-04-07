Aviation Personnel International Launches API WorkWell™ to Improve Organizational Health and Wellness

Jennifer E. Pickerel, President of Aviation Personnel International, launches API WorkWell

API WorkWell is for aviation leaders who understand that a thriving workplace culture doesn’t happen by chance—it starts at the top with leadership and requires continuous measurement and management.” — Jennifer E. Pickerel, President, Aviation Personnel International

SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Addressing workplace culture, leadership alignment and communication is critical to solving business aviation’s number one workforce issue: retention. Recognizing this need, Aviation Personnel International (API), the premier HR and workforce expert in business aviation, is launching API WorkWell ™, a two-phased organizational wellness program designed to evaluate workplace health, examine team dynamics, strengthen leadership, align teams and build a culture where employees thrive.In Phase I, the API WorkWell team “examines” a client's workplace health by conducting both qualitative and quantitative assessments. Anonymous team feedback then combines data analytics, expertise from Ph.D.-level organizational psychologists and API's 50+ years of experience-based insights to deliver a “diagnosis.” A resulting wellness report identifies the team’s strengths (vital signs), areas for improvement (symptoms) and potential risk factors (complications). Plus, API provides data to benchmark the business aviation organization against its peers.Phase II offers a customized “treatment” plan to build engagement and reinforce organizational strengths. Participants also benefit from personalized coaching provided by aviation workforce experts, empowering leaders to drive meaningful, sustainable change.Jennifer E. Pickerel, President of Aviation Personnel International, emphasizes the strategic importance of the new consulting program: "API WorkWell is designed for business aviation leaders who understand that a thriving workplace culture doesn’t happen by chance—it starts at the top with leadership and requires continuous measurement, management and strengthening over time. Our Ph.D.-driven assessments, backed by modern data analytics, not only identify and leverage a team’s organizational strengths, but directly address challenges, ultimately boosting retention and engagement. Plus, our beta-test clients have really appreciated us working alongside them to navigate the change management process and holding them accountable for taking action."How API WorkWell Benefits Business Aviation Organizations:● Receive Unbiased, Expert Evaluation – Get an objective, third-party assessment from an aviation workforce expert with clear, actionable recommendations—without internal conflicts of interest.● Strengthen Leadership Alignment – Equip aviation leaders to communicate clearly, identify opportunities for growth and proactively address issues before they escalate. Give them the tools to inspire, engage and build stronger, more resilient teams.● Increase Retention & Engagement – Create a healthy work environment that attracts top talent, reduces turnover costs and fosters long-term employee loyalty.● Optimize Organizational Structure – Clarify roles, improve communication and enhance team collaboration so everyone knows their responsibilities and how they contribute to organizational success.● Enhance Safety Culture & Compliance – Improve safety reporting, risk management and accountability, empowering employees to speak up and feel secure in their work environment.● Benchmark Against Industry Best Practices – Compare the aviation organization with similar operators, gaining insights to enhance competitiveness and overall performance.● Boost Operational Efficiency – Streamline processes, foster cross-functional collaboration and help teams work smarter—not harder.● Make Clear, Data-Driven Decisions – Gain a comprehensive view of the organization’s strengths and improvement areas through modern data analytics, Ph.D.-led insights and API's five decades of aviation workforce and HR expertise.“Today’s business aviation organizations face unprecedented workforce challenges, including a persistent talent shortage and continued rising compensation,” explains API’s CEO, Sheryl A. Barden, CAM. “API WorkWell equips aviation leaders with tools and insights to proactively build cultures where employees feel valued and motivated. The simple practice of increasing compensation and hoping people stay isn’t sustainable. People remain loyal to great leaders, not just bigger paychecks. Investing in culture creates operational efficiency, higher retention and greater long-term success.”API WorkWell is now available to business aviation organizations seeking comprehensive solutions to strengthen leadership, amplify existing strengths and build a resilient workforce culture. To learn more, visit https://apiaviation.com/api-workwell About Aviation Personnel InternationalFounded in 1971, Aviation Personnel International ( http://apiaviation.com/ ) is the longest-running business aviation recruitment and HR solutions firm, serving the workforce needs of business and private aviation. Headquartered in Savannah, GA, with remote offices nationwide, API’s team combines extensive aviation workforce knowledge with human resources expertise to provide talent identification and recruitment , organizational health assessments, compensation consulting and outplacement services. A certified Women-Owned Small Business and Women’s Business Enterprise, API offers a broad portfolio of fully vetted candidates, including senior aviation leaders, pilots, maintenance crew, cabin safety crew, schedulers and dispatchers.

