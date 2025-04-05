RE: Road Closure RT 7 Sunderland

Roadway is now open Dana Burke Emergency Communications Dispatcher I Vermont State Police 1330 Westminster Heights Road Westminster, VT 05158 (802) 722-4600 From: Wetherby, Matthew via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>

Sent: Saturday, April 5, 2025 5:05 PM

To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>

Subject: Road Closure RT 7 Sunderland EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender. Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification US route 7 between Exit 3 and 4 in Sunderland is Closed due to a MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH This incident is expected to last for an unknown amount of time. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

