RE: Road Closure RT 7 Sunderland

Roadway is now open

 

Dana Burke

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster, VT 05158

(802) 722-4600

 

From: Wetherby, Matthew via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Saturday, April 5, 2025 5:05 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Road Closure RT 7 Sunderland

 

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

  

US route 7 between Exit 3 and 4 in Sunderland is Closed  due to a  MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

This incident is expected to last for an unknown amount of time.  Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.  

