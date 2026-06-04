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Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit / Fire Tunbridge Central School

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26B2002673

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sergeant Christopher Blais

DFS Investigator: Assistant State Fire Marshal Tim Angell  

STATION: Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit                     

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 6/2/26  9:40 pm

INCIDENT LOCATION: 523 Vt Rt 110, Tunbridge Central School

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 6/2/26 at approximately 9:40 pm, the Tunbridge Fire Department was notified of a fire Alarm activation at the Tunbridge Central School.  Tunbridge Fire, Chelsea Fire, and First Branch Ambulance responded to the school.  Fire personnel located a small fire within an art classroom at the school and were able to quickly suppress the fire. One minor injury was treated on scene by First Branch Ambulance. 

 

As part of the Fire Department's investigation into the origin and cause of the fire, they contacted the Vermont Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit.  Members of the unit responded on 6/3/26 and assisted the Fire Department with investigating the fire.  Subsequent investigation found nothing suspicious and classified the fire as accidental.  The fire was caused by combustible materials being placed too close to a pottery kiln that was in use.

 

 

Detective Sergeant Christopher Blais

Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit

2011 VT Rt 107, Bethel, VT 05032

(Office) 802-234-9933

(Cell) 802-585-9865

 

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Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit / Fire Tunbridge Central School

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