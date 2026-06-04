St. Johnsbury Barracks / In-State Warrant & FIPO
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A4005981
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Riley Fenoff
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: June 3, 2026, at 1410 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Wells River, Vermont
VIOLATION: In-State Warrant, False Information to Law Enforcement (FIPO)
ACCUSED: Nicole Collins
AGE: 48
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairlee, VT.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 3, 2026 at approximately 1410 hours, Troopers assigned to the St. Johnsbury Barracks were on a routine patrol in the area of Wells River when they witnessed a vehicle commit a traffic violation. The passenger of the vehicle originally provided a false name and date of birth but was later identified as Nicole Collins (48) of Fairlee. Investigation revealed Collins had an in-state warrant out for her arrest for failure to appear. Collins was arrested for the in-state warrant as well as FIPO and was subsequently transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Collins was later transported to the Northeast Correctional Complex for lack of $100.00 bail and was issued a citation to appear at Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division on June 4, 2026, at 1230 hours.
Collins was also issued a citation to appear at Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division on July 1, 2026, at 0830 hours for the offense of FIPO.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/04/2022 at 1230 hours & 07/01/2026 at 0830 hours.
COURT: Washington County & Orange County
LODGED - LOCATION: NECC
BAIL: $100.00
MUGSHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Riley Fenoff
Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819
(802) 748-3111
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