St. Johnsbury Barracks / In-State Warrant & FIPO

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26A4005981

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Riley Fenoff

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: June 3, 2026, at 1410 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Wells River, Vermont

VIOLATION: In-State Warrant, False Information to Law Enforcement (FIPO)

ACCUSED: Nicole Collins

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairlee, VT.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 3, 2026 at approximately 1410 hours, Troopers assigned to the St. Johnsbury Barracks were on a routine patrol in the area of Wells River when they witnessed a vehicle commit a traffic violation. The passenger of the vehicle originally provided a false name and date of birth but was later identified as Nicole Collins (48) of Fairlee. Investigation revealed Collins had an in-state warrant out for her arrest for failure to appear. Collins was arrested for the in-state warrant as well as FIPO and was subsequently transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Collins was later transported to the Northeast Correctional Complex for lack of $100.00 bail and was issued a citation to appear at Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division on June 4, 2026, at 1230 hours.

Collins was also issued a citation to appear at Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division on July 1, 2026, at 0830 hours for the offense of FIPO.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/04/2022 at 1230 hours & 07/01/2026 at 0830 hours.

COURT: Washington County & Orange County

LODGED - LOCATION: NECC

BAIL: $100.00

MUGSHOT: Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Riley Fenoff

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 #1

St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819

(802) 748-3111