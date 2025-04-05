I91 North Bound in Hartland
I91 North in the area of MM62 is now reopened
John Conway
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
Vermont State Police
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Westminster, VT 05158
802-722-4600
802-722-4690-FAX
