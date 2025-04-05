I91 North Bound in Hartland

I91 North in the area of MM62 is now reopened John Conway Emergency Communications Dispatcher I Vermont State Police 1330 Westminster Heights Road Westminster, VT 05158 802-722-4600 802-722-4690-FAX

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.