Submit Release
News Search

There were 189 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,172 in the last 365 days.

I91 North Bound in Hartland

I91 North in the area of MM62 is now reopened

 

 

 

John Conway

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster, VT 05158

802-722-4600

802-722-4690-FAX

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

I91 North Bound in Hartland

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more