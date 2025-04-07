surgical procedures done at Ogul Village surgical procedures done at Ogul Village Medical Camp Parliment attend the medical Clinic

Amigos Internacionales and Doctors on Mission International Transform Lives in Ogul Village Medical Camp

"Access to quality healthcare is a fundamental right. The services provided here have not only treated ailments but have also restored hope and dignity to our people."​” — Hon. Betty Aol Ochan, Gulu City Woman Member of Parliament

COMMERCE, TX, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In collaboration with Doctors on Mission International, GULU DISTRICT, Uganda — April 5, 2025 — Amigos Internacionales successfully concluded a transformative three-day medical camp in Ogul Village, Unyama Sub-County, from March 28 to 30, 2025. This initiative provided critical healthcare services to over 1,500 residents, addressing pressing medical needs and offering renewed hope to the community.​Nonprofit Jobs, Volunteering, and MoreThe medical camp delivered a comprehensive range of services:​Cancer Screenings: 418 individuals underwent screenings for breast, cervical, and prostate cancers.​Laboratory Services: 600 patients received free laboratory diagnostics.​General Surgeries: 24 surgeries were performed, including hernia repairs and cystectomies.​Eye Care: 400 individuals received eye examinations, leading to the distribution of free reading glasses and over 20 eye surgeries, with an additional 80 procedures planned.​Dental Services: Numerous dental procedures were conducted, including extractions and preventive care.​International Business TimesHIV Testing and Counseling: Confidential services were provided to promote awareness and prevention.​The camp also emphasized health education, offering sessions on preventive care and healthy living. This holistic approach aimed to empower residents with knowledge to maintain long-term well-being.​Dr. Paul Mulyamboga, Team Leader of Doctors on Mission International, highlighted the significance of the event:​"This medical camp exemplifies the power of collaboration in addressing healthcare disparities. By uniting resources and expertise, we've made a tangible difference in the lives of Ogul Village residents."​Hon. Betty Aol Ochan, Gulu City Woman Member of Parliament, commended the initiative:​"Access to quality healthcare is a fundamental right. The services provided here have not only treated ailments but have also restored hope and dignity to our people."​Amigos Internacionales and Doctors on Mission International extend their gratitude to all volunteers, medical professionals, and donors who contributed to the success of this camp. Their dedication underscores a shared commitment to serving vulnerable populations and advancing global health equity.​Log in or sign up to viewAbout Amigos InternacionalesAmigos Internacionales is a non-profit organization dedicated to addressing critical needs in underserved communities worldwide. Through initiatives like medical camps, educational programs, and infrastructure projects, they strive to foster sustainable development and holistic well-being.​About Doctors on Mission InternationalDoctors on Mission International unites Christian medical professionals to provide free, quality healthcare to communities with limited resources. Their mission encompasses medical outreach, health education, and the promotion of spiritual well-being.​Nonprofit Jobs, Volunteering, and MoreFor more information about upcoming initiatives or to support future medical camps, please visit:Amigos Internacionales: https://www.amigosii.org/medical-camp Doctors on Mission International: https://doctorsonmissionint.org/programs.html Media Contact:Michael E. RyerPresident/CEO, Amigos InternacionalesEmail: info@amigosii.orgPhone: +1 833 264-4674

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.