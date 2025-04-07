Southern Coil Solutions Revolutionizes Metals Storage with New Rail-Served Facility in Kentucky Transpark

BOWLING GREEN, KY, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Southern Coil Solutions (SCS), a pioneer in transforming metals storage through advanced automation and a commitment to sustainability, is proud to announce the launch of its second cutting-edge facility, SCS-02, located in the Kentucky Transpark in Bowling Green, Kentucky. This $60 million project marks a significant investment in the company's future growth, creating 12 new jobs in the region. Strategically situated within the Kentucky Transpark, the facility will leverage the area's robust rail infrastructure in its operations.The new facility spans 185,000 square feet and will utilize AI-powered automated storage systems to streamline metals storage and logistics. SCS-02 will implement SCS's signature approach, dramatically reducing loading times from 45 minutes to just 7 minutes. This advanced technology ensures flawless accuracy, preventing damage, loss, and contamination—a hallmark of SCS operations. The facility's design prioritizes scalability, adapting to the evolving needs of its clients. The CSX-approved, convenient access to rail transport will significantly enhance efficiency and reduce transportation costs for SCS and its customers.In addition to rail transportation services, Southern Logistics Services provides its customers with over-the-road trucking. This enhancement positions Southern Coil Solutions as a comprehensive one-stop logistics provider."The opening of SCS-02 represents a significant milestone for Southern Coil Solutions and underscores our commitment to providing innovative, sustainable solutions to the metals industry. This expansion allows us to better serve our customers while creating valuable job opportunities in the Bowling Green community. The rail-served location will be key to our operational efficiency and a significant advantage in today's supply chain landscape," said Mark J. Loik, Chief Executive Officer of Southern Coil Solutions.The Kentucky Transpark was chosen for its strategic location, highly skilled workforce, and supportive business environment. The $60 million investment highlights SCS's strong commitment to the area's economic growth. The site's dual access to trucking and rail provides optimal flexibility for efficient material handling and distribution.SCS-02 is projected to be fully operational by June 1, 2025.About Southern Coil Solutions:Southern Coil Solutions, founded in 2023, is a leader in automated storage and transport services for the metals industry, serving automotive, food/beverage, and battery production sectors. Strategically located in an industrial hub for optimal transport access, their facilities feature cutting-edge automation and specialized machinery for efficient coil storage and handling. Committed to revolutionizing coil management in rail and trucking, they continually invest in technology and infrastructure, prioritizing safety, security, and efficiency. Catering to industries with strict standards, they provide safe and efficient storage solutions crucial to automotive, food packaging, aerospace and battery manufacturing. Learn more at www.southerncoilsolutions.com Contact for Media Inquiries:

