U.S. Chamber Applauds Senate Passage of Budget Resolution, Urges House to Quickly Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President and Chief Policy Officer Neil Bradley released the below statement on Senate passage of a compromise budget resolution that would pave the way for permanent extension of the pro-growth provisions in the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA).

“Today’s vote is a significant step towards preserving our now competitive tax system and unleashing the economic growth and opportunity Americans want and the U.S. deserves,” said Bradley. “We applaud Senate passage of a compromise budget resolution, and we urge the House to quickly act to secure permanent, pro-growth tax relief to drive innovation and investment so that American workers, businesses, and communities can thrive.”

The Chamber has been calling on Congress to adopt the current-policy baseline and deliver permanent tax relief to American families and employers, a position supported by Senate Finance Committee Chairman Mike Crapo (R-ID) at the Chamber’s 2025 Tax Policy Summit.

A recent public opinion survey conducted on behalf of the U.S. Chamber shows a majority of voters support making tax relief permanent and Americans are more likely to vote for a candidate who advocates for permanent tax relief. In February, the Chamber led nearly 500 state and local chambers of commerce and national trade associations—representing all 50 states—in urging Congress to permanently extend the TCJA pro-growth tax reforms that help workers and businesses achieve their American dream.

Because of TCJA, businesses across the country have been able to hire, raise wages, expand operations, innovate, and invest in operations, equipment, and people.

“The 20% tax code was absolutely essential for us to be able to institute a 401K program, including matching for employees. The 20% pass-through basically levels the playing field for us and allows us to be able to find those great employees to help build our business.” - Brenda McCluskey, President, Trident Builders in Baltimore, Maryland

“The 2017 tax reforms allowed us to reinvest more aggressively into our operations. This meant we could upgrade equipment faster, expand our footprint, and—most importantly—hire and train more people. We didn't just grow revenue; we grew jobs and created upward mobility in a niche industry.” – Victoria Thomas, owner and CFO, Kellymoss, Fitchburg in Wisconsin

“[With a competitive tax code] I've been able to put more money into our local healthcare organization. We have a foundation that we support in a cancer center. We've been able to be more competitive on wages, improve our technology, and I've been able to buy a truck for my business in our area. We've been able to invest in those kinds of things and help our people with better contributions to their retirement plans.” - Karen Olson Beenken, president and CEO, The Blue Rock Companies in Sidney, Montana

Spotlighting the positive impacts of the TCJA for businesses is a key focus for the U.S. Chamber, ensuring the local benefits of the TCJA are recognized and prioritized by policymakers. That’s why the U.S. Chamber, in partnership with state and local chambers from across the country, is convening lawmakers with local business leaders in their districts to discuss the need to extend pro-growth business tax provisions.

Learn more about the Chamber’s comprehensive campaign to grow America’s future.

##