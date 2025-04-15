Minister Zelma McKinney Extends Global Reach with Enhanced Online Presence

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Minister Zelma McKinney, the visionary founder of Dissect My Soul Ministries, established in 1988, is further expanding her global outreach with a newly enhanced website and active social media platforms, set to go live next week. This development builds upon her decades of ministry dedicated to guiding individuals towards a deeper relationship with God through the transformative process of spiritual introspection and divine cleansing.Inspired by a profound encounter with God in 1986, which led to the inception of Dissect My Soul Ministries, Minister McKinney has dedicated her life to sharing the messages revealed to her. The core principle of "dissecting the soul" – the divine removal of negativity and sin – remains central to her teachings, aimed at fostering intimacy with God and a deeper understanding of scripture for Christian living.Minister McKinney, who has experienced a period of spiritual exile where she received direct instruction from God and the Holy Ghost and gained discernment over evil spirits, is committed to making her insights and resources more accessible to a global audience. Her enhanced online presence will serve as a vital hub for individuals seeking spiritual guidance, understanding, and a connection with the divine.'For over three decades, Dissect My Soul Ministries has been dedicated to helping individuals experience the transformative power of God's love. With our enhanced website and active social media, we aim to extend our reach even further, creating a vibrant online community where people from all corners of the world can connect, learn, and embark on their own journey of spiritual growth and soul dissection. This is an open invitation to engage with the timeless truths of God's Word." says Minister Zelma McKinney.The updated website, zelmamckinney.com , will offer an improved and more engaging experience, featuring expanded teachings, testimonials, resources, prayer request submissions, information about the ministry, etc. Complementing the website, Minister McKinney's active social media platforms will provide additional avenues for connection, inspiration, and updates.This expanded online presence is an open invitation to anyone seeking spiritual growth, a deeper understanding of Christian principles, and the transformative power of God's love as taught through the lens of "dissecting the soul." Minister McKinney and Dissect My Soul Ministries welcome individuals worldwide to join this growing online community.About Minister Zelma McKinney and Dissect My Soul Ministries:Founded in 1988 by Minister Zelma McKinney, Dissect My Soul Ministries is dedicated to guiding individuals into a deeper relationship with God through the spiritual process of "dissecting the soul" – the divine removal of negativity and sin. Inspired by a direct encounter with God, Minister McKinney has spent decades teaching and ministering based on the divine messages revealed to her. The ministry focuses on fostering intimacy with God, understanding scripture, and living a life aligned with Christian principles. Minister McKinney personally addresses prayer requests and provides spiritual guidance to those seeking a closer connection with the divine.

