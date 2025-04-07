American Ferrari Driver Dylan Medler wins in Monza

At the Temple of Speed in Monza, Dylan Medler took victory in Race-2 of round one of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe in the Trofeo Pirelli class.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- It was an exciting race, with Luigi Coluccio (Rossocorsa) taking an early lead. However, he and several other drivers received drive-through penalties for not correct alignment at the start. Felix Hirsiger (Ineco – RAM Racing Department) moved into the lead and set the fastest lap with a time of 1'44"425, but had to relinquish his position on the final lap due to a puncture. Behind Medler, Ferati was runner-up, while Vincenzo Scarpetta (Radicci Automobili – Sanasi Racing Team) claimed third – his second podium of the weekend on his debut round.Medler commented after the race: “Racing in Monza has always been a dream of mine. Racing in front of so many Ferrari fans is truly special. The track is amazing. There has been non stop action the entire race. Winning in Monza in a Ferrari is a feeling that is impossible to describe. I want to thank my team and everyone who made this possible.”Medler is being coached by Italian race car driver Alessandro Balzan.Orlam Sonora, motorsport manager of The Collection – Ferrari of Miami, commented: “After winning the Ferrari Challenge North America Championship in 2024, Dylan has now won his first race in Europe: what a wonderful accomplishment. We are all very proud of Dylan and are grateful for being part of this journey. For every race car driver and for every racing team, winning in Monza is a lifelong dream.”The team is now moving back to Florida for upcoming races in Daytona, part of the Ferrari Challenge North America Championship.Medler has a busy season ahead of him racing in North America, Europe, and Asia competing in Ferrari Challenge and GT3 races with opportunities to race in IMSA WeatherTech, FIA World Endurance Championship, and DTM.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.