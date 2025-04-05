Submit Release
News Search

There were 878 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,928 in the last 365 days.

St Albans Barracks / Missing Juvenile

VSP News Release-Runaway Juvenile

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:  25A202333

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Andrew Underwood                             

STATION: St Albans                  

CONTACT#:  802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: April 4, 2025 / 2030 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Richford, VT

 

RUNAWAY JUVENILE: Rylee Hope                                                   

AGE: 15

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

              On the above date and time, The Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks was notified that Rylee Hope had left from her residence in Richford, VT, at approximately 1100 hours and had not returned home. Investigation revealed that Hope was last seen in St Albans at approximately 1800 hours by a friend. Hope is described as Caucasian, approximately 5'00" in height and 120 pounds in weight, with brown eyes and black hair with orange bangs.  A recent picture of Hope is attached with this news release. 


If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Hope please call the Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993. 




Trooper Andrew Underwood (222)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

St Albans Barracks / Missing Juvenile

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more