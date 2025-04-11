CodaPet expands compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services in Augusta, GA

CodaPet A Peaceful Passing At Home In Home Pet Euthanasia Mobile Veterinarian

The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.

By partnering with CodaPet, I am proud to offer in-home euthanasia services to families in Augusta and the surrounding areas, providing comfort, dignity, and support when it's needed most.” — Dr. Kim Bagnoni

AUGUSTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CodaPet has introduced a new licensed veterinarian to expand its services in Augusta, GA . The company provides peaceful in-home pet euthanasia through a network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians who offer end-of-life care for pets at home. In-home pet euthanasia is the best experience for dogs and cats and their families because their home is where they feel most familiar and comfortable. Dr. Kim Bagnoni joined Dr. Juli Peters to serve Augusta and the surrounding cities.“It’s my wish that every family in Augusta becomes aware that in-home euthanasia is an option so they have an opportunity to provide a final gift of love to their beloved pet,” says Dr. Gary Hsia. “I was fortunate enough to be able to experience this with my dog Kylie a few years earlier surrounded by family. It really reduced her anxiety and helped my young kids bid farewell to their first dog. She was able to pass peacefully in the comfort of our home, doing what she loved most, sunny bathing in the grass.”Dr. Gary Hsia, Dr. Bethany Hsia, and Dr. Karen Whals are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion for increasing both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians who provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment."After the loss of my own pets, I developed a passion for helping others navigate this difficult time. By partnering with CodaPet, I am proud to offer in-home euthanasia services to families in Augusta and the surrounding areas, providing comfort, dignity, and support when it's needed most," says Dr. Kim Bagnoni. Dr. Bagnoni brings over two decades of veterinary experience, heartfelt compassion, and a deep understanding of the human-animal bond to the families she serves. A graduate of the University of Florida and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine, Dr. Bagnoni has spent her career dedicated to the health and well-being of pets. As a long-time resident of Augusta, GA, and a mother of three, she has experienced firsthand the profound love we share with our animal companions—and the emotional weight of saying goodbye when the time comes.Having navigated her own losses, Dr. Bagnoni developed a special calling to support others through their most difficult moments. Through her partnership with CodaPet, she now offers in-home euthanasia services in Augusta and the surrounding areas, helping families say farewell in a way that is gentle, peaceful, and dignified. Her approach is guided by empathy, respect, and a sincere desire to provide comfort and clarity during one of life’s most tender transitions.At home, Dr. Bagnoni’s family is ruled by D.W., a resilient and spirited cat who overcame incredible odds. Once an abandoned kitten suffering from life-threatening injuries, D.W. made a full recovery under Dr. Bagnoni’s care—a daily reminder of the strength and spirit of the animals we love. Inspired by her own pets and the families she serves, Dr. Bagnoni continues to honor the legacy of every life with compassion and grace.Dr. Bagnoni services Evans, Grovetown, Augusta, Appling, Harlem, and the surrounding areas.How In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet's website, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a licensed vet.Before the appointment, the vet contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have.The vet assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.For those who need support with aftercare, CodaPet can also assist with transportation and cremation services.The visit takes, on average, one hour. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure, which lasts about 15 minutes. The vet only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet.Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.2. Comfort: One major benefit of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. In addition, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of support and comfort during a very difficult time.3. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the experience. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.4. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $300 in Augusta, GA. The aftercare and cremation price begins at $90 and varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in over 90 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment visit www.codapet.com or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit https://www.codapet.com/vets

