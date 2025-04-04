Submit Release
Senate Bill 552 Printer's Number 545

PENNSYLVANIA, April 4 - the fire company for services rendered .

(b) Costs.--An insurer shall be responsible for reimbursing

a fire company for actual and reasonable response costs as

provided for under this chapter.

§ 79D03. Procedure.

(a) Billing.--A fire company is authorized to seek

reimbursement from an insurer for actual and reasonable response

costs related to an emergency as provided for under this

section. A bill for reimbursement must clearly itemize the costs

that have been incurred as provided for under section 79D07

(relating to guidelines).

(b) Reimbursement.--A bill for actual and reasonable

response costs shall be submitted for payment by a fire company

to an insurer. Notwithstanding section 79D07, submission of a

bill to an insurer shall not relieve a person under section

79D02 (relating to reimbursement) from financial responsibility

if an insurer denies payment of the bill.

(c) Failure to pay.--A fire company that submits to an

insurer a bill for actual and reasonable response costs as

provided for under this section may file an action in a court of

competent jurisdiction to recover the amount of the actual and

reasonable response costs from a person under section 79D02 if

the insurer fails to pay the amount of the bill.

(d) Bills from multiple fire companies.--If more than one

fire company incurs actual and reasonable response costs in a

response to an emergency, only one bill may be submitted by the

fire companies, if the fire companies were requested by an

incident commander or through a public safety answering point

for mutual aid purposes .

(e) Insurance.--An insurer may not require a fire company to

