Senate Bill 552 Printer's Number 545
PENNSYLVANIA, April 4 - the fire company for services rendered .
(b) Costs.--An insurer shall be responsible for reimbursing
a fire company for actual and reasonable response costs as
provided for under this chapter.
§ 79D03. Procedure.
(a) Billing.--A fire company is authorized to seek
reimbursement from an insurer for actual and reasonable response
costs related to an emergency as provided for under this
section. A bill for reimbursement must clearly itemize the costs
that have been incurred as provided for under section 79D07
(relating to guidelines).
(b) Reimbursement.--A bill for actual and reasonable
response costs shall be submitted for payment by a fire company
to an insurer. Notwithstanding section 79D07, submission of a
bill to an insurer shall not relieve a person under section
79D02 (relating to reimbursement) from financial responsibility
if an insurer denies payment of the bill.
(c) Failure to pay.--A fire company that submits to an
insurer a bill for actual and reasonable response costs as
provided for under this section may file an action in a court of
competent jurisdiction to recover the amount of the actual and
reasonable response costs from a person under section 79D02 if
the insurer fails to pay the amount of the bill.
(d) Bills from multiple fire companies.--If more than one
fire company incurs actual and reasonable response costs in a
response to an emergency, only one bill may be submitted by the
fire companies, if the fire companies were requested by an
incident commander or through a public safety answering point
for mutual aid purposes .
(e) Insurance.--An insurer may not require a fire company to
20250SB0552PN0545 - 3 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.