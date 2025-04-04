Senate Bill 357 Printer's Number 546
PENNSYLVANIA, April 4 - PRINTER'S NO. 546
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
357
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY DUSH, PHILLIPS-HILL, BARTOLOTTA, PENNYCUICK,
ROTHMAN, KEEFER, GEBHARD, BROOKS, HUTCHINSON, YAW, STEFANO,
ARGALL, J. WARD, COLEMAN AND LANGERHOLC, APRIL 4, 2025
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, APRIL 4, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Titles 18 (Crimes and Offenses), 23 (Domestic
Relations) and 34 (Game) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in inchoate crimes, further providing for the
offense of possession of firearm or other dangerous weapon in
court facility; in firearms and other dangerous articles,
further providing for relinquishment of firearms and firearm
licenses by convicted persons, repealing provisions relating
to firearms not to be carried without a license and to
carrying loaded weapons other than firearms, providing for
license not required, further providing for prohibited
conduct during emergency, repealing provisions relating to
carrying firearms on public streets or public property in
Philadelphia, providing for sportsman's firearm permit and
further providing for licenses, for sale or transfer of
firearms, for antique firearms and for proof of license and
exception; in protection from abuse, further providing for
relief; in hunting and furtaking, further providing for
cooperation after lawfully killing big game; in protection of
property and persons, further providing for loaded firearms
in vehicles; and making editorial changes.
The General Assembly finds and declares as follows:
(1) The laws in existence regulating firearms licensing
are ineffectual in preventing crime and only interfere with
the natural rights of law-abiding citizens.
(2) It is necessary to codify the inherent right to the
carrying of firearms, whether openly or concealed, and that
