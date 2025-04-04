Senate Bill 357 Printer's Number 546

PENNSYLVANIA, April 4 - PRINTER'S NO. 546

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

357

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY DUSH, PHILLIPS-HILL, BARTOLOTTA, PENNYCUICK,

ROTHMAN, KEEFER, GEBHARD, BROOKS, HUTCHINSON, YAW, STEFANO,

ARGALL, J. WARD, COLEMAN AND LANGERHOLC, APRIL 4, 2025

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, APRIL 4, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Titles 18 (Crimes and Offenses), 23 (Domestic

Relations) and 34 (Game) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in inchoate crimes, further providing for the

offense of possession of firearm or other dangerous weapon in

court facility; in firearms and other dangerous articles,

further providing for relinquishment of firearms and firearm

licenses by convicted persons, repealing provisions relating

to firearms not to be carried without a license and to

carrying loaded weapons other than firearms, providing for

license not required, further providing for prohibited

conduct during emergency, repealing provisions relating to

carrying firearms on public streets or public property in

Philadelphia, providing for sportsman's firearm permit and

further providing for licenses, for sale or transfer of

firearms, for antique firearms and for proof of license and

exception; in protection from abuse, further providing for

relief; in hunting and furtaking, further providing for

cooperation after lawfully killing big game; in protection of

property and persons, further providing for loaded firearms

in vehicles; and making editorial changes.

The General Assembly finds and declares as follows:

(1) The laws in existence regulating firearms licensing

are ineffectual in preventing crime and only interfere with

the natural rights of law-abiding citizens.

(2) It is necessary to codify the inherent right to the

carrying of firearms, whether openly or concealed, and that

