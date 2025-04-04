Senate Bill 551 Printer's Number 544
PENNSYLVANIA, April 4 - PRINTER'S NO. 544
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
551
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY DUSH AND J. WARD, APRIL 4, 2025
REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, APRIL 4, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 1 (General Provisions) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in rules of construction, further
providing for definitions.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1991 of Title 1 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a definition to read:
§ 1991. Definitions.
The following words and phrases, when used in any statute
finally enacted on or after September 1, 1937, unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise, shall have the meanings
given to them in this section:
* * *
"Cremation." The technical process, using mechanical,
thermal or other dissolution process, including alkaline
hydrolysis, that reduces human remains to bone fragments. The
term includes the processing and pulverization of bone fragments
and the placement of the processed remains in a cremated remains
container.
