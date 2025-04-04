Submit Release
News Search

There were 894 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,982 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 551 Printer's Number 544

PENNSYLVANIA, April 4 - PRINTER'S NO. 544

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

551

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY DUSH AND J. WARD, APRIL 4, 2025

REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, APRIL 4, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 1 (General Provisions) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in rules of construction, further

providing for definitions.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1991 of Title 1 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a definition to read:

§ 1991. Definitions.

The following words and phrases, when used in any statute

finally enacted on or after September 1, 1937, unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise, shall have the meanings

given to them in this section:

* * *

"Cremation." The technical process, using mechanical,

thermal or other dissolution process, including alkaline

hydrolysis, that reduces human remains to bone fragments. The

term includes the processing and pulverization of bone fragments

and the placement of the processed remains in a cremated remains

container.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 551 Printer's Number 544

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more