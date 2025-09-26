Submit Release
Senate Resolution 155 Printer's Number 1178

PENNSYLVANIA, September 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 1178

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

155

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY ROBINSON, TARTAGLIONE, CULVER, BROWN, MARTIN,

HUGHES, CAPPELLETTI, HAYWOOD, FONTANA, PHILLIPS-HILL,

STEFANO, COSTA, VOGEL, SANTARSIERO, HUTCHINSON AND LAUGHLIN,

SEPTEMBER 26, 2025

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, SEPTEMBER 26, 2025

A RESOLUTION

Designating October 3, 2025, as "Manufacturing Day" in

Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Manufacturing is a critical sector of the

Commonwealth economy, generating more than $112 billion

annually; and

WHEREAS, Manufacturing is a leading contributor to gross

State product at 13%; and

WHEREAS, Manufacturers employ more than 562,000 hardworking

Pennsylvanians in facilities across this Commonwealth; and

WHEREAS, Additional Pennsylvania jobs are directly sustained

by manufacturing in supply chains, distribution networks,

warehousing and logistics; and

WHEREAS, Manufacturing jobs have above-average wages and

benefits; and

WHEREAS, The modern manufacturing sector relies heavily on

advanced technology, including robotics and additive

manufacturing; and

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

