Senate Resolution 155 Printer's Number 1178

PENNSYLVANIA, September 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 1178 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE RESOLUTION No. 155 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY ROBINSON, TARTAGLIONE, CULVER, BROWN, MARTIN, HUGHES, CAPPELLETTI, HAYWOOD, FONTANA, PHILLIPS-HILL, STEFANO, COSTA, VOGEL, SANTARSIERO, HUTCHINSON AND LAUGHLIN, SEPTEMBER 26, 2025 REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, SEPTEMBER 26, 2025 A RESOLUTION Designating October 3, 2025, as "Manufacturing Day" in Pennsylvania. WHEREAS, Manufacturing is a critical sector of the Commonwealth economy, generating more than $112 billion annually; and WHEREAS, Manufacturing is a leading contributor to gross State product at 13%; and WHEREAS, Manufacturers employ more than 562,000 hardworking Pennsylvanians in facilities across this Commonwealth; and WHEREAS, Additional Pennsylvania jobs are directly sustained by manufacturing in supply chains, distribution networks, warehousing and logistics; and WHEREAS, Manufacturing jobs have above-average wages and benefits; and WHEREAS, The modern manufacturing sector relies heavily on advanced technology, including robotics and additive manufacturing; and 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17

