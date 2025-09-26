Senate Resolution 155 Printer's Number 1178
PENNSYLVANIA, September 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 1178
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
155
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY ROBINSON, TARTAGLIONE, CULVER, BROWN, MARTIN,
HUGHES, CAPPELLETTI, HAYWOOD, FONTANA, PHILLIPS-HILL,
STEFANO, COSTA, VOGEL, SANTARSIERO, HUTCHINSON AND LAUGHLIN,
SEPTEMBER 26, 2025
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, SEPTEMBER 26, 2025
A RESOLUTION
Designating October 3, 2025, as "Manufacturing Day" in
Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Manufacturing is a critical sector of the
Commonwealth economy, generating more than $112 billion
annually; and
WHEREAS, Manufacturing is a leading contributor to gross
State product at 13%; and
WHEREAS, Manufacturers employ more than 562,000 hardworking
Pennsylvanians in facilities across this Commonwealth; and
WHEREAS, Additional Pennsylvania jobs are directly sustained
by manufacturing in supply chains, distribution networks,
warehousing and logistics; and
WHEREAS, Manufacturing jobs have above-average wages and
benefits; and
WHEREAS, The modern manufacturing sector relies heavily on
advanced technology, including robotics and additive
manufacturing; and
