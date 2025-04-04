Submit Release
News Search

There were 894 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,983 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 554 Printer's Number 548

PENNSYLVANIA, April 4 - PRINTER'S NO. 548

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

554

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY STEFANO, PHILLIPS-HILL, BAKER, VOGEL, FONTANA,

SCHWANK AND COLEMAN, APRIL 4, 2025

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, APRIL 4, 2025

AN ACT

Providing for expense reimbursement of public officials and

public employees.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Short title.

This act shall be known and may be cited as the Public

Official and Public Employee Expense Reimbursement Act.

Section 2. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this act shall

have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Governmental body." A department, agency, authority,

commission, committee, council, board, bureau, division,

service, office, officer, administration, legislative body or

other establishment in the executive, legislative or judicial

branch of the Commonwealth.

"Itemized receipt." A written acknowledgment from the vendor

attesting to the receipt of cash, check, money order, credit

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 554 Printer's Number 548

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more