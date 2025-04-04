Senate Bill 554 Printer's Number 548
PENNSYLVANIA, April 4 - PRINTER'S NO. 548
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
554
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY STEFANO, PHILLIPS-HILL, BAKER, VOGEL, FONTANA,
SCHWANK AND COLEMAN, APRIL 4, 2025
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, APRIL 4, 2025
AN ACT
Providing for expense reimbursement of public officials and
public employees.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Short title.
This act shall be known and may be cited as the Public
Official and Public Employee Expense Reimbursement Act.
Section 2. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this act shall
have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Governmental body." A department, agency, authority,
commission, committee, council, board, bureau, division,
service, office, officer, administration, legislative body or
other establishment in the executive, legislative or judicial
branch of the Commonwealth.
"Itemized receipt." A written acknowledgment from the vendor
attesting to the receipt of cash, check, money order, credit
