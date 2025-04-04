Senate Bill 554 Printer's Number 548

PENNSYLVANIA, April 4 - PRINTER'S NO. 548

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

554

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY STEFANO, PHILLIPS-HILL, BAKER, VOGEL, FONTANA,

SCHWANK AND COLEMAN, APRIL 4, 2025

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, APRIL 4, 2025

AN ACT

Providing for expense reimbursement of public officials and

public employees.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Short title.

This act shall be known and may be cited as the Public

Official and Public Employee Expense Reimbursement Act.

Section 2. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this act shall

have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Governmental body." A department, agency, authority,

commission, committee, council, board, bureau, division,

service, office, officer, administration, legislative body or

other establishment in the executive, legislative or judicial

branch of the Commonwealth.

"Itemized receipt." A written acknowledgment from the vendor

attesting to the receipt of cash, check, money order, credit

