Senate Bill 555 Printer's Number 549
PENNSYLVANIA, April 4 - PRINTER'S NO. 549
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
555
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY KANE, COMITTA, STREET, SANTARSIERO, KEARNEY,
COLLETT, HAYWOOD, TARTAGLIONE, COSTA, SCHWANK AND MUTH,
APRIL 4, 2025
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, APRIL 4, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), entitled
"An act concerning elections, including general, municipal,
special and primary elections, the nomination of candidates,
primary and election expenses and election contests; creating
and defining membership of county boards of elections;
imposing duties upon the Secretary of the Commonwealth,
courts, county boards of elections, county commissioners;
imposing penalties for violation of the act, and codifying,
revising and consolidating the laws relating thereto; and
repealing certain acts and parts of acts relating to
elections," in district election officers, further providing
for oath of judge of election, for oaths of inspectors of
election, for oaths of clerks of election and for oath of
machine inspectors.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Sections 407, 408, 409 and 410 of the act of June
3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), known as the Pennsylvania Election
Code, are amended to read:
Section 407. Oath of Judge of Election.--The following shall
be the oath of each judge of election:
"I [(John Doe)] (individual's name) do swear (or affirm) that
I will as judge duly attend the ensuing election (or primary)
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
