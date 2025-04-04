Senate Bill 555 Printer's Number 549

PENNSYLVANIA, April 4 - PRINTER'S NO. 549

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

555

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY KANE, COMITTA, STREET, SANTARSIERO, KEARNEY,

COLLETT, HAYWOOD, TARTAGLIONE, COSTA, SCHWANK AND MUTH,

APRIL 4, 2025

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, APRIL 4, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), entitled

"An act concerning elections, including general, municipal,

special and primary elections, the nomination of candidates,

primary and election expenses and election contests; creating

and defining membership of county boards of elections;

imposing duties upon the Secretary of the Commonwealth,

courts, county boards of elections, county commissioners;

imposing penalties for violation of the act, and codifying,

revising and consolidating the laws relating thereto; and

repealing certain acts and parts of acts relating to

elections," in district election officers, further providing

for oath of judge of election, for oaths of inspectors of

election, for oaths of clerks of election and for oath of

machine inspectors.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Sections 407, 408, 409 and 410 of the act of June

3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), known as the Pennsylvania Election

Code, are amended to read:

Section 407. Oath of Judge of Election.--The following shall

be the oath of each judge of election:

"I [(John Doe)] (individual's name) do swear (or affirm) that

I will as judge duly attend the ensuing election (or primary)

