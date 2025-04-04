Senate Bill 560 Printer's Number 552
PENNSYLVANIA, April 4 - PRINTER'S NO. 552
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
560
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY KANE, KEARNEY, COLLETT, COMITTA, HAYWOOD, FONTANA,
SCHWANK, COSTA, TARTAGLIONE AND SANTARSIERO, APRIL 4, 2025
REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, APRIL 4, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), entitled "An
act to consolidate, editorially revise, and codify the public
welfare laws of the Commonwealth," in public assistance,
establishing the Pennsylvania Preferred® Food Bucks Program.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), known
as the Human Services Code, is amended by adding a section to
read:
Section 405.1C. Pennsylvania Preferred® Food Bucks
Program.--(a) The Pennsylvania Preferred® Food Bucks Program is
established in the department and:
(1) The program shall provide benefit incentives for SNAP
recipients who redeem SNAP benefits for the targeted food items
specified under subsection (c).
(2) The department may allocate money available for the
program to a Pennsylvania nonprofit organization or entity that
meets the criteria specified under subsection (b) for the
purpose of administering the program throughout this
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
