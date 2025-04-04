Senate Bill 560 Printer's Number 552

PENNSYLVANIA, April 4 - PRINTER'S NO. 552

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

560

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY KANE, KEARNEY, COLLETT, COMITTA, HAYWOOD, FONTANA,

SCHWANK, COSTA, TARTAGLIONE AND SANTARSIERO, APRIL 4, 2025

REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, APRIL 4, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), entitled "An

act to consolidate, editorially revise, and codify the public

welfare laws of the Commonwealth," in public assistance,

establishing the Pennsylvania Preferred® Food Bucks Program.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), known

as the Human Services Code, is amended by adding a section to

read:

Section 405.1C. Pennsylvania Preferred® Food Bucks

Program.--(a) The Pennsylvania Preferred® Food Bucks Program is

established in the department and:

(1) The program shall provide benefit incentives for SNAP

recipients who redeem SNAP benefits for the targeted food items

specified under subsection (c).

(2) The department may allocate money available for the

program to a Pennsylvania nonprofit organization or entity that

meets the criteria specified under subsection (b) for the

purpose of administering the program throughout this

