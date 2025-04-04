Senate Bill 561 Printer's Number 553
PENNSYLVANIA, April 4 - PRINTER'S NO. 553
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
561
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY KANE, STREET, COMITTA, HAYWOOD, SAVAL AND
L. WILLIAMS, APRIL 4, 2025
REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, APRIL 4, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 68 (Real and Personal Property) of the
Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in creation, alteration
and termination of condominiums, providing for electric
vehicle charging stations; in creation, alteration and
termination of cooperatives, providing for electric vehicle
charging stations; and, in creation, alteration and
termination of planned communities, providing for electric
vehicle charging stations.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Title 68 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes is amended by adding sections to read:
§ 3224. Electric vehicle charging stations.
Notwithstanding contrary provisions of a declaration or
bylaws of a condominium:
(1) A unit owner may submit an application to install an
electric vehicle charging station for the personal,
noncommercial use of the unit owner, in compliance with the
requirements of this section:
(i) in a space assigned to the unit and used for the
parking or storage of automobiles, trucks, boats, campers
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
