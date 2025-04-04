Senate Bill 561 Printer's Number 553

PENNSYLVANIA, April 4 - PRINTER'S NO. 553

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

561

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY KANE, STREET, COMITTA, HAYWOOD, SAVAL AND

L. WILLIAMS, APRIL 4, 2025

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, APRIL 4, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 68 (Real and Personal Property) of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in creation, alteration

and termination of condominiums, providing for electric

vehicle charging stations; in creation, alteration and

termination of cooperatives, providing for electric vehicle

charging stations; and, in creation, alteration and

termination of planned communities, providing for electric

vehicle charging stations.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 68 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding sections to read:

§ 3224. Electric vehicle charging stations.

Notwithstanding contrary provisions of a declaration or

bylaws of a condominium:

(1) A unit owner may submit an application to install an

electric vehicle charging station for the personal,

noncommercial use of the unit owner, in compliance with the

requirements of this section:

(i) in a space assigned to the unit and used for the

parking or storage of automobiles, trucks, boats, campers

