Submit Release
News Search

There were 895 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,984 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 566 Printer's Number 556

PENNSYLVANIA, April 4 - PRINTER'S NO. 556

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

566

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY J. WARD, LANGERHOLC, BARTOLOTTA, PHILLIPS-HILL,

HUTCHINSON, BAKER, STEFANO, MASTRIANO AND VOGEL,

APRIL 4, 2025

REFERRED TO LABOR AND INDUSTRY, APRIL 4, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of November 10, 1999 (P.L.491, No.45), entitled

"An act establishing a uniform construction code; imposing

powers and duties on municipalities and the Department of

Labor and Industry; providing for enforcement; imposing

penalties; and making repeals," in preliminary provisions,

further providing for definitions and for application.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 103 of the act of November 10, 1999

(P.L.491, No.45), known as the Pennsylvania Construction Code

Act, is amended by adding a definition to read:

Section 103. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this act shall

have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

* * *

"Historical agricultural building." A building initially

constructed before January 1, 1999, as an agricultural building

and that is used for occupancy by the general public for

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 566 Printer's Number 556

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more