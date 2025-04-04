Senate Bill 566 Printer's Number 556

PENNSYLVANIA, April 4 - PRINTER'S NO. 556

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

566

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY J. WARD, LANGERHOLC, BARTOLOTTA, PHILLIPS-HILL,

HUTCHINSON, BAKER, STEFANO, MASTRIANO AND VOGEL,

APRIL 4, 2025

REFERRED TO LABOR AND INDUSTRY, APRIL 4, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of November 10, 1999 (P.L.491, No.45), entitled

"An act establishing a uniform construction code; imposing

powers and duties on municipalities and the Department of

Labor and Industry; providing for enforcement; imposing

penalties; and making repeals," in preliminary provisions,

further providing for definitions and for application.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 103 of the act of November 10, 1999

(P.L.491, No.45), known as the Pennsylvania Construction Code

Act, is amended by adding a definition to read:

Section 103. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this act shall

have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

* * *

"Historical agricultural building." A building initially

constructed before January 1, 1999, as an agricultural building

and that is used for occupancy by the general public for

