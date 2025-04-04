Senate Bill 566 Printer's Number 556
PENNSYLVANIA, April 4 - PRINTER'S NO. 556
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
566
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY J. WARD, LANGERHOLC, BARTOLOTTA, PHILLIPS-HILL,
HUTCHINSON, BAKER, STEFANO, MASTRIANO AND VOGEL,
APRIL 4, 2025
REFERRED TO LABOR AND INDUSTRY, APRIL 4, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of November 10, 1999 (P.L.491, No.45), entitled
"An act establishing a uniform construction code; imposing
powers and duties on municipalities and the Department of
Labor and Industry; providing for enforcement; imposing
penalties; and making repeals," in preliminary provisions,
further providing for definitions and for application.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 103 of the act of November 10, 1999
(P.L.491, No.45), known as the Pennsylvania Construction Code
Act, is amended by adding a definition to read:
Section 103. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this act shall
have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
* * *
"Historical agricultural building." A building initially
constructed before January 1, 1999, as an agricultural building
and that is used for occupancy by the general public for
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.