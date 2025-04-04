Senate Bill 568 Printer's Number 557

PENNSYLVANIA, April 4 - application or mobile application that primarily provides a

forum for user-generated content, including messages, videos,

images, games and audio files.

"Depiction." A visual depiction or artificially generated

sexual depiction, as defined in 18 Pa.C.S. § 3131(g) (relating

to unlawful dissemination of intimate image).

"Social media platform." A public or semipublic Internet-

based service or application that has users in this Commonwealth

and that meets all of the following criteria:

(1) A substantial function of the service or application

is to connect users in order to allow users to interact

socially with each other within the service or application.

(2) The service or application allows users to do all of

the following:

(i) Construct a public or semipublic profile for

purposes of signing into and using the service or

application.

(ii) Populate a list of other users with whom an

individual shares a social connection within the system.

(iii) Create or post content viewable by other

users, including on message boards, in chat rooms or

through a landing page or main feed that presents the

user with content generated by other users.

Section 3. Notification and removal.

Upon notification from an affected individual, legal

representative or an affected individual's parent or legal

guardian, a covered online platform shall remove the reported

depiction within 48 hours and make reasonable efforts to

identify and remove each known identical copy of the depiction.

A covered online platform shall:

20250SB0568PN0557 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30