Senate Bill 568 Printer's Number 557

application or mobile application that primarily provides a
forum for user-generated content, including messages, videos,
images, games and audio files.
"Depiction." A visual depiction or artificially generated
sexual depiction, as defined in 18 Pa.C.S. § 3131(g) (relating
to unlawful dissemination of intimate image).
"Social media platform." A public or semipublic Internet-
based service or application that has users in this Commonwealth
and that meets all of the following criteria:
(1) A substantial function of the service or application
is to connect users in order to allow users to interact
socially with each other within the service or application.
(2) The service or application allows users to do all of
the following:
(i) Construct a public or semipublic profile for
purposes of signing into and using the service or
application.
(ii) Populate a list of other users with whom an
individual shares a social connection within the system.
(iii) Create or post content viewable by other
users, including on message boards, in chat rooms or
through a landing page or main feed that presents the
user with content generated by other users.
Section 3. Notification and removal.
Upon notification from an affected individual, legal
representative or an affected individual's parent or legal
guardian, a covered online platform shall remove the reported
depiction within 48 hours and make reasonable efforts to
identify and remove each known identical copy of the depiction.
A covered online platform shall:
