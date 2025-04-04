Submit Release
News Search

There were 896 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,984 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 537 Printer's Number 558

PENNSYLVANIA, April 4 - PRINTER'S NO. 558

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

537

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY TARTAGLIONE, J. WARD, FARRY, SCHWANK, CULVER,

HAYWOOD, FONTANA, COSTA, CAPPELLETTI, PENNYCUICK, SAVAL,

COLLETT, SANTARSIERO AND MILLER, APRIL 4, 2025

REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, APRIL 4, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), entitled "An

act to consolidate, editorially revise, and codify the public

welfare laws of the Commonwealth," in public assistance,

providing for medical assistance payments for orthotics and

prosthetics.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), known

as the Human Services Code, is amended by adding a section to

read:

Section 443.16. Medical Assistance Payments for Orthotics

and Prosthetics.-- (a) The department shall set a rate of

reimbursement under the medical assistance fee-for-service

program for custom prosthetic and orthotic items and services at

a rate no less than the current quarter's Medicare Durable

Medical Equipment, Prosthetics, Orthotics and Supplies Fee

Schedule established by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid

Services for these items and services in this Commonwealth.

(b) The department shall update the medical assistance fee-

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 537 Printer's Number 558

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more