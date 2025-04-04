Senate Bill 537 Printer's Number 558

PENNSYLVANIA, April 4 - PRINTER'S NO. 558

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

537

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY TARTAGLIONE, J. WARD, FARRY, SCHWANK, CULVER,

HAYWOOD, FONTANA, COSTA, CAPPELLETTI, PENNYCUICK, SAVAL,

COLLETT, SANTARSIERO AND MILLER, APRIL 4, 2025

REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, APRIL 4, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), entitled "An

act to consolidate, editorially revise, and codify the public

welfare laws of the Commonwealth," in public assistance,

providing for medical assistance payments for orthotics and

prosthetics.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), known

as the Human Services Code, is amended by adding a section to

read:

Section 443.16. Medical Assistance Payments for Orthotics

and Prosthetics.-- (a) The department shall set a rate of

reimbursement under the medical assistance fee-for-service

program for custom prosthetic and orthotic items and services at

a rate no less than the current quarter's Medicare Durable

Medical Equipment, Prosthetics, Orthotics and Supplies Fee

Schedule established by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid

Services for these items and services in this Commonwealth.

(b) The department shall update the medical assistance fee-

