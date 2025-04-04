Senate Bill 540 Printer's Number 559
PENNSYLVANIA, April 4 - PRINTER'S NO. 559
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
540
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY TARTAGLIONE, STREET, FONTANA, HUGHES, HAYWOOD,
SCHWANK, KANE, COSTA AND SANTARSIERO, APRIL 4, 2025
REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,
APRIL 4, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of October 17, 2008 (P.L.1645, No.132),
entitled "An act providing for the regulation of home
improvement contracts and for the registration of certain
contractors; prohibiting certain acts; and providing for
penalties," further providing for procedures for registration
as a contractor.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 4(a)(1) of the act of October 17, 2008
(P.L.1645, No.132), known as the Home Improvement Consumer
Protection Act, is amended by adding a subparagraph to read:
Section 4. Procedures for registration as a contractor.
(a) Application.--
(1) A person shall apply to the bureau in writing or
electronically via a secure Internet connection, if permitted
by the bureau, on a form provided by the bureau. The
application shall include the following information:
* * *
(x) Proof of workers' compensation coverage in
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.