Senate Bill 784 Printer's Number 808

PENNSYLVANIA, May 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 808

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

784

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, PENNYCUICK AND STEFANO, MAY 22, 2025

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, MAY 22, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 62 (Procurement) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, providing for flags made in America.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 62 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding a chapter to read:

CHAPTER 34

MADE IN AMERICA

Sec.

3401. Definitions.

3402. Flags.

§ 3401. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this chapter

shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Department." The Department of General Services of the

Commonwealth.

§ 3402. Flags.

