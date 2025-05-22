Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,236 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,913 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 784 Printer's Number 808

PENNSYLVANIA, May 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 808

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

784

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, PENNYCUICK AND STEFANO, MAY 22, 2025

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, MAY 22, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 62 (Procurement) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, providing for flags made in America.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 62 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding a chapter to read:

CHAPTER 34

MADE IN AMERICA

Sec.

3401. Definitions.

3402. Flags.

§ 3401. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this chapter

shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Department." The Department of General Services of the

Commonwealth.

§ 3402. Flags.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 784 Printer's Number 808

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more