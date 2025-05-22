Senate Bill 749 Printer's Number 809
PENNSYLVANIA, May 22 - (b) Parents, guardians or custodial parents may be notified
in person, by telephone, by email, by text message or by
certified mail. A school entity shall make a reasonable effort
to notify a parent, guardian or custodial parent in the
preferred manner indicated on the contact information of the
parent, guardian or custodial parent. The preferred method of
notification must be documented. In the event of a school or
districtwide emergency, the school entity may use alternative
methods to notify parents, guardians or custodial parents.
(c) Each school entity must maintain current contact
information for each parent, guardian or custodial parent. The
contact information must allow parents, guardians and custodial
parents to identify a preferred method of contact if parental
notification is required.
(d) Each school entity shall provide training regarding the
requirements of this section to all staff who come into contact
with children. The training shall include recognizing incidents
that trigger the notification requirement, the school entity's
policy and procedure for notification and the recordkeeping and
reporting requirements. Training required under this section may
be incorporated with other training and in-service activities of
the school entity.
(e) All incidents that are required to be reported under
this act regarding acts of violence on school property and the
possession of a weapon by any person on school property shall be
subject to the requirements of this section.
(f) The Secretary of Education may withhold State payments
to any school entity that fails to comply with this section.
(g) As used in this section, the term "parents, guardians or
custodial parents of students" shall mean parents, guardians or
