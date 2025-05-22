Senate Bill 749 Printer's Number 809

PENNSYLVANIA, May 22 - (b) Parents, guardians or custodial parents may be notified

in person, by telephone, by email, by text message or by

certified mail. A school entity shall make a reasonable effort

to notify a parent, guardian or custodial parent in the

preferred manner indicated on the contact information of the

parent, guardian or custodial parent. The preferred method of

notification must be documented. In the event of a school or

districtwide emergency, the school entity may use alternative

methods to notify parents, guardians or custodial parents.

(c) Each school entity must maintain current contact

information for each parent, guardian or custodial parent. The

contact information must allow parents, guardians and custodial

parents to identify a preferred method of contact if parental

notification is required.

(d) Each school entity shall provide training regarding the

requirements of this section to all staff who come into contact

with children. The training shall include recognizing incidents

that trigger the notification requirement, the school entity's

policy and procedure for notification and the recordkeeping and

reporting requirements. Training required under this section may

be incorporated with other training and in-service activities of

the school entity.

(e) All incidents that are required to be reported under

this act regarding acts of violence on school property and the

possession of a weapon by any person on school property shall be

subject to the requirements of this section.

(f) The Secretary of Education may withhold State payments

to any school entity that fails to comply with this section.

(g) As used in this section, the term "parents, guardians or

custodial parents of students" shall mean parents, guardians or

