Senate Bill 547 Printer's Number 562

PENNSYLVANIA, April 4 - courses and instruction to students through the Internet or the

use of video or audio technology.

Section 1703-E. Equitable access to advanced courses.

(a) Access.-- Beginning with the 2026-2027 school year, each

school entity receiving a grant under section 1704-E(b) shall

provide secondary students with expanded opportunities to enroll

in advanced courses as well as exam fee assistance, as

appropriate.

(b) Duties.--

(1) No later than September 1, 2026, and every five

years thereafter, each school entity shall report to the

department, in a manner determined by the department, all

advanced course offerings that are available to the school

entity's secondary students for the current school year as

well as the number of students participating in advanced

courses, completing advanced courses and taking an end-of-

course exam.

(2) No later than December 1, 2026, and every five years

thereafter, the department shall:

(i) Establish benchmarks to improve secondary

student access to and enrollment in advanced courses.

(ii) Identify school entities that require intensive

assistance to improve secondary student access to and

enrollment in advanced courses.

(iii) Prepare a report containing the information

provided under paragraph (1), as well as the benchmarks

established and school districts identified under

subparagraphs (i) and (ii), and post the report on the

department's publicly accessible Internet website.

Beginning with the report required to be posted on

