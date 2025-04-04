Senate Bill 547 Printer's Number 562
PENNSYLVANIA, April 4 - courses and instruction to students through the Internet or the
use of video or audio technology.
Section 1703-E. Equitable access to advanced courses.
(a) Access.-- Beginning with the 2026-2027 school year, each
school entity receiving a grant under section 1704-E(b) shall
provide secondary students with expanded opportunities to enroll
in advanced courses as well as exam fee assistance, as
appropriate.
(b) Duties.--
(1) No later than September 1, 2026, and every five
years thereafter, each school entity shall report to the
department, in a manner determined by the department, all
advanced course offerings that are available to the school
entity's secondary students for the current school year as
well as the number of students participating in advanced
courses, completing advanced courses and taking an end-of-
course exam.
(2) No later than December 1, 2026, and every five years
thereafter, the department shall:
(i) Establish benchmarks to improve secondary
student access to and enrollment in advanced courses.
(ii) Identify school entities that require intensive
assistance to improve secondary student access to and
enrollment in advanced courses.
(iii) Prepare a report containing the information
provided under paragraph (1), as well as the benchmarks
established and school districts identified under
subparagraphs (i) and (ii), and post the report on the
department's publicly accessible Internet website.
Beginning with the report required to be posted on
