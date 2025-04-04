Senate Bill 548 Printer's Number 565

PENNSYLVANIA, April 4 - shifts described in the notice will be worked or, if no

employee accepts the shifts within the time as provided under

this section and it is a regular practice of the covered

employer to schedule employees across multiple locations, to

employees whose regular workplace is a covered location other

than the location where the shifts will be worked. If it is

not a regular practice of the covered employer, offering

additional shifts to employees at a different location shall

be at the option of the covered employer.

(2) The covered employer's system for distribution of

hours may not discriminate on the basis of race, color,

creed, religion, ancestry, national origin, sex, sexual

orientation, gender identity, disability, age, marital or

familial status or on the basis of family caregiving

responsibilities or status as a student, and the covered

employer may not distribute hours in a manner intended to

avoid application of the Patient Protection and Affordable

Care Act (Public Law 111-148, 124 Stat. 119).

(d) External applicants.--A covered employer may hire

individuals from an external applicant pool or subcontractors to

perform the work described in, and in accordance with the

criteria provided in, the notice posted under subsection (b)(2)

if the covered employer provides notice of available work shifts

as required under this section and:

(1) no employee accepts the offer of available work

shifts within 24 hours of the end of the 72-hour-posting

period;

(2) the covered employer receives written confirmation

from eligible employees that they are not interested in

accepting the available work shifts; or

