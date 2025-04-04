Senate Bill 548 Printer's Number 565
PENNSYLVANIA, April 4 - shifts described in the notice will be worked or, if no
employee accepts the shifts within the time as provided under
this section and it is a regular practice of the covered
employer to schedule employees across multiple locations, to
employees whose regular workplace is a covered location other
than the location where the shifts will be worked. If it is
not a regular practice of the covered employer, offering
additional shifts to employees at a different location shall
be at the option of the covered employer.
(2) The covered employer's system for distribution of
hours may not discriminate on the basis of race, color,
creed, religion, ancestry, national origin, sex, sexual
orientation, gender identity, disability, age, marital or
familial status or on the basis of family caregiving
responsibilities or status as a student, and the covered
employer may not distribute hours in a manner intended to
avoid application of the Patient Protection and Affordable
Care Act (Public Law 111-148, 124 Stat. 119).
(d) External applicants.--A covered employer may hire
individuals from an external applicant pool or subcontractors to
perform the work described in, and in accordance with the
criteria provided in, the notice posted under subsection (b)(2)
if the covered employer provides notice of available work shifts
as required under this section and:
(1) no employee accepts the offer of available work
shifts within 24 hours of the end of the 72-hour-posting
period;
(2) the covered employer receives written confirmation
from eligible employees that they are not interested in
accepting the available work shifts; or
20250SB0548PN0565 - 12 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.