Submit Release
News Search

There were 897 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,985 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 549 Printer's Number 566

PENNSYLVANIA, April 4 - case.

(b) Furnishing information.--A person that regularly and in

the ordinary course of business furnishes information to a

consumer reporting agency, including a tenant screening service,

and has furnished information that the person knows or

reasonably should know, is contained in a limited access

eviction file, shall promptly notify the consumer reporting

agency of that determination and shall cease furnishing

information contained in the limited access eviction file.

(c) Disclosure prohibited.--A consumer reporting agency,

including a tenant screening service, shall not disclose the

existence of a limited access eviction file in a report or

communication or consider the limited access eviction file as a

factor to determine any score or recommendation to be included

in any consumer report, including a tenant screening report.

(d) Violation.--A violation of subsection (b) or (c)

constitutes an unlawful practice under the act of December 17,

1968 (P.L.1224, No.387), known as the Unfair Trade Practices and

Consumer Protection Law.

(e) Private cause of action.--A tenant or occupant may bring

a private cause of action seeking compliance with this section.

(f) Recovery.--If a person violates this section, the tenant

or occupant has the right to recover an amount equal to and not

more than two months' rent or twice the damages sustained,

whichever is greater, and reasonable attorney fees.

(g) Construction.--Nothing in this section shall prohibit

the dissemination of information regarding a money judgment for

the sole purpose of collection.

(h) Applicability.--This section applies to an eviction case

filed on or after the effective date of this subsection.

20250SB0549PN0566 - 5 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 549 Printer's Number 566

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more