Senate Bill 549 Printer's Number 566

(b) Furnishing information.--A person that regularly and in
the ordinary course of business furnishes information to a
consumer reporting agency, including a tenant screening service,
and has furnished information that the person knows or
reasonably should know, is contained in a limited access
eviction file, shall promptly notify the consumer reporting
agency of that determination and shall cease furnishing
information contained in the limited access eviction file.
(c) Disclosure prohibited.--A consumer reporting agency,
including a tenant screening service, shall not disclose the
existence of a limited access eviction file in a report or
communication or consider the limited access eviction file as a
factor to determine any score or recommendation to be included
in any consumer report, including a tenant screening report.
(d) Violation.--A violation of subsection (b) or (c)
constitutes an unlawful practice under the act of December 17,
1968 (P.L.1224, No.387), known as the Unfair Trade Practices and
Consumer Protection Law.
(e) Private cause of action.--A tenant or occupant may bring
a private cause of action seeking compliance with this section.
(f) Recovery.--If a person violates this section, the tenant
or occupant has the right to recover an amount equal to and not
more than two months' rent or twice the damages sustained,
whichever is greater, and reasonable attorney fees.
(g) Construction.--Nothing in this section shall prohibit
the dissemination of information regarding a money judgment for
the sole purpose of collection.
(h) Applicability.--This section applies to an eviction case
filed on or after the effective date of this subsection.
