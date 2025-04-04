Submit Release
Senate Bill 550 Printer's Number 567

PENNSYLVANIA, April 4 - PRINTER'S NO. 567

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

550

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY BAKER, FONTANA, J. WARD, KEARNEY, COSTA, STEFANO

AND SCHWANK, APRIL 4, 2025

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, APRIL 4, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 65 (Public Officers) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in ethics standards and financial

disclosure, further providing for statement of financial

interests required to be filed and for powers and duties of

commission.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1104 of Title 65 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a subsection to read:

§ 1104. Statement of financial interests required to be filed.

* * *

(a.1) Statewide official and member of the General

Assembly.--Beginning May 1, 2026, and each May 1 thereafter, a

Statewide official and member of the General Assembly shall file

electronically the statement of financial interests required

under subsection (a). The filing must be in a form and manner

prescribed by the commission.

* * *

Section 2. Section 1107(7) of Title 65 is amended and the

