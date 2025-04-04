Senate Bill 550 Printer's Number 567
PENNSYLVANIA, April 4 - PRINTER'S NO. 567
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
550
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY BAKER, FONTANA, J. WARD, KEARNEY, COSTA, STEFANO
AND SCHWANK, APRIL 4, 2025
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, APRIL 4, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 65 (Public Officers) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in ethics standards and financial
disclosure, further providing for statement of financial
interests required to be filed and for powers and duties of
commission.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1104 of Title 65 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a subsection to read:
§ 1104. Statement of financial interests required to be filed.
* * *
(a.1) Statewide official and member of the General
Assembly.--Beginning May 1, 2026, and each May 1 thereafter, a
Statewide official and member of the General Assembly shall file
electronically the statement of financial interests required
under subsection (a). The filing must be in a form and manner
prescribed by the commission.
* * *
Section 2. Section 1107(7) of Title 65 is amended and the
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.