Submit Release
News Search

There were 898 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,987 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Warrant & VAPO X6

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A4002904

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: William Nally                           

STATION: St. Johnsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 04/04/25 @ 2200 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lyndon, VT

VIOLATION: In-state warrant for:

Second Degree Domestic Assault - Violation of Final order X1- Felony

Violation of Abuse Prevention Order - Second or Subsequent X2 - Misdemeanor - $20, 000 Bail

 

Violation of Abuse Prevention Order X6

 

ACCUSED: Robert Evans                                       

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/04/25 at approximately 0132 hours Trooper assigned to the St. Johnsbury Barracks were dispatched to a citizen dispute in Lyndon. One of the involved parties involved was Robert Evans, who was found to have an active warrant for his arrested. Evans had left the scene prior to Troopers arrival. Later in the day at approximately 2215 hours Trooper were able to locate Evans and he was taken into custody. Investigation further found that Evans was in violation of active abuse protection orders. Evans was taken to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing and transported to NECC on lack of $20,000 bail.

 

 

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/07/25            

COURT: CALEDONIA

LODGED - LOCATION: NECC   

BAIL: $20,000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper William Nally

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 # 1

St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819

802-748-3111

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Warrant & VAPO X6

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more