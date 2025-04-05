St. Johnsbury Barracks / Warrant & VAPO X6

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A4002904

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: William Nally

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 04/04/25 @ 2200 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lyndon, VT

VIOLATION: In-state warrant for:

Second Degree Domestic Assault - Violation of Final order X1- Felony

Violation of Abuse Prevention Order - Second or Subsequent X2 - Misdemeanor - $20, 000 Bail

Violation of Abuse Prevention Order X6

ACCUSED: Robert Evans

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/04/25 at approximately 0132 hours Trooper assigned to the St. Johnsbury Barracks were dispatched to a citizen dispute in Lyndon. One of the involved parties involved was Robert Evans, who was found to have an active warrant for his arrested. Evans had left the scene prior to Troopers arrival. Later in the day at approximately 2215 hours Trooper were able to locate Evans and he was taken into custody. Investigation further found that Evans was in violation of active abuse protection orders. Evans was taken to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing and transported to NECC on lack of $20,000 bail.

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/07/25

COURT: CALEDONIA

LODGED - LOCATION: NECC

BAIL: $20,000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper William Nally

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 # 1

St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819

802-748-3111