St. Johnsbury Barracks / Warrant & VAPO X6
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A4002904
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: William Nally
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 04/04/25 @ 2200 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Lyndon, VT
VIOLATION: In-state warrant for:
Second Degree Domestic Assault - Violation of Final order X1- Felony
Violation of Abuse Prevention Order - Second or Subsequent X2 - Misdemeanor - $20, 000 Bail
Violation of Abuse Prevention Order X6
ACCUSED: Robert Evans
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/04/25 at approximately 0132 hours Trooper assigned to the St. Johnsbury Barracks were dispatched to a citizen dispute in Lyndon. One of the involved parties involved was Robert Evans, who was found to have an active warrant for his arrested. Evans had left the scene prior to Troopers arrival. Later in the day at approximately 2215 hours Trooper were able to locate Evans and he was taken into custody. Investigation further found that Evans was in violation of active abuse protection orders. Evans was taken to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing and transported to NECC on lack of $20,000 bail.
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/07/25
COURT: CALEDONIA
LODGED - LOCATION: NECC
BAIL: $20,000
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper William Nally
Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury
1068 US-5 # 1
St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819
802-748-3111
