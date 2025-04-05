Dulles CBP Officers Remove Convicted Kenyan Impostor Who Attempted to Gain Entry using her Sister’s Travel Documents

STERLING, Va. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers removed a Kenyan woman from the United States on Thursday who was convicted of using her sister’s travel documents to gain entry to the United States on February 21.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia successfully prosecuted Christin Nyabate Nyandemo, 33 years old, under 18 USC 1546, which covers false personation and fraud and misuse of visas, permits, and related documents.

CBP officers initially arrested Nyandemo on February 21 at Washington Dulles International Airport after she arrived on a flight from Accra, Ghana. Nyandemo admitted to CBP officers during a secondary examination to using her sister’s valid Kenya passport and U.S. B1/B2 visitor visa to immigrate to the United States. A B-1/B-2 is a nonimmigrant visa that allows people to temporarily enter the United States for business (B-1) or tourism (B-2).

During the secondary examination, Nyandemo was unable to answer simple questions about previous travel associated with the passport and visitor visa. CBP officers then discovered additional documents that belonged to Nyandemo’s sister, including tax forms, credit cards, and a birth certificate.

“We appreciate the efforts of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in pursuing this conviction. We hope that it sends a strong message that CBP remains committed to intercepting those attempting to illegally immigrate to the United States and that we will continue working with our federal law enforcement partners to hold accountable all those who dare to violate our nation’s immigration laws,” said Christine Waugh, Area Port Director for CBP’s Area Port of Washington, D.C.

