Measles cases exceed 600 nationally with majority in Texas
There are 607 confirmed cases of measles across the U.S., according to the latest data released April 4 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The majority of cases are in Texas, as an outbreak in the state has grown to 481 cases, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Cases have been reported by 21 states, with 93% being outbreak-associated, according to the CDC. The vaccination status of 97% of cases is classified as “unvaccinated or unknown.”
