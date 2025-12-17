Submit Release
Workbook highlights importance of gathering employee feedback for organizational growth 

The AHA, in partnership with Press Ganey, Dec. 16 released the third in a series of workbooks leaders can use to understand and overcome challenges in engaging their workforce. This workbook guides users on the importance of gathering feedback, successful practices for doing so effectively and how to use that feedback to drive action within the organization. LEARN MORE 

