Report finds increasing concentration in commercial health, MA insurance markets 

The American Medical Association Dec. 16 released its latest annual report on health insurance competition, finding that 97% of commercial markets were highly concentrated in 2024. In 91% of metropolitan statistical area markets, at least one insurer had a commercial market share of 30% or greater, while in 47% of MSAs, one health insurer held a market share of at least 50%. The report also found that 97% of Medicare Advantage markets were highly concentrated last year. In 90% of MSAs, at least one insurer held an MA market share of 30% or greater, while in 24% of MSAs, one insurer’s MA market share was at least 50%.

Blue Cross Blue Shield plans held the largest market commercial shares in metro areas, with Elevance having the single largest insurer share at 21%. Among MA plans, UnitedHealth Group was the largest insurer by market share in 44% of MSAs.