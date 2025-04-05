Study finds AI screening for OUD led to fewer hospital readmissions 

The National Institutes of Health April 3 released a study that found an artificial intelligence screening tool was as effective as health care providers in identifying hospitalized adults at risk for opioid use disorder and referring them to inpatient addiction specialists. When compared with patients who received consultations with providers, patients screened by AI had 47% lower odds of hospital readmission within 30 days after their initial discharge, saving nearly $109,000 in care costs.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.