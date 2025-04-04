Governor Abbott Names Chair, Appoints Five To Texas Commission On Fire Protection

TEXAS, April 4 - April 4, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed James Mallinger to the Texas Commission on Fire Protection for a term set to expire on February 1, 2029. Additionally, the Governor appointed John Ortega and reappointed Sue De Villez, Paul Hamilton, and Brandon Wade for terms set to expire on February 1, 2031. The Governor named Michael Glynn, Jr. as chair of the Commission. The Commission develops and enforces statewide fire service standards and provides education and assistance to the industry.



James Mallinger of Cedar Park is the fire chief for the City of Cedar Park. Additionally, he is an adjunct instructor at Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (TEEX) and Austin Community College. He has worked for the City of Cedar Park for 29 years, previously working as firefighter, fire lieutenant, fire captain, assistant fire chief, and city emergency management coordinator. He is a fire service chief executive officer, executive fire officer, and chief fire officer and a certified fire executive. He is the vice president of the Capital Area Fire Chiefs Association, former president and member of the Williamson County and the Texas Fire Chiefs Associations, and a board member for Austin Community College's Fire Protection Program and Texas State University's Master of Public Administration Program. Mallinger received an Associate Degree in Fire Protection Technology from Austin Community College, Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences and a Master of Public Administration from Texas State University and a Texas Firefighters Certificate from Texas A&M University's Recruit Fire School.



John Ortega of San Antonio is the deputy chief of field operations and law enforcement for Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office. He is a member of the International Association of Arson Investigators, International Association of Bomb Technicians and Investigators, National Tactical Officers Association, Texas Fire Marshals’ Association, Central Texas Fire Investigators Association, International Association of Chiefs of Police and its Arson and Explosives Committee, and the National Fire Protection Association’s 1321 Committee. Ortega received a Bachelor of Arts in Criminology from St. Mary’s University, Master of Science in Criminal Justice from Sul Ross State University, and a Doctor in Forensic Science from Oklahoma State University.



Sue De Villez of Georgetown is a retired nurse. She is a life member of the South Atlantic Region of National Garden Clubs and The Garden Club of Kentucky, Inc. She was a founding member of All Thumbs Garden Club and remains a regular member of Open Gate Garden Club in Paducah, Kentucky. She also was an active volunteer for the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts of America and a former board member of the Kentuckiana Girl Scout Council. De Villez received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Indiana University.



Paul Hamilton of Amarillo is retired. Previously, he served as lieutenant, captain, and assistant chief for the Hereford Volunteer Fire Department being a member for 26 years and worked for W.T. Services. He was elected as commissioner for the City of Hereford, then worked for Bushland Independent School District. He is a member and former president of the State Firefighters’ & Fire Marshals’ of Texas (SFFMA) and the Panhandle Fireman and Fire Marshal of Texas and a member of the SFFMA T-Flag Legislation Group and the SFFMA Finance Committee. He is a volunteer apparatus operator for Potter County Fire and Rescue. He was an instructor as the Canyon and Lubbock area fire schools for many years. Hamilton graduated from Hereford High School and was honorably discharged from the United States Marine Corps.



Brandon Wade of Corpus Christi is the fire chief for the Corpus Christi Fire Department. Previously, he retired as an assistant chief with the Austin Fire Department after 24 years of service. He is a member of the International Association of Fire Chiefs, Texas Fire Chiefs Association, Nueces County Fire Chiefs Association, Retired Austin Firefighters Association, and the Auxiliary to Local 975. Additionally, he is a former member of Texas A&M Task Force One, Capital Area Fire Chiefs Association, and Capital Area Council of Governments Homeland Security Task Force. Wade received an Associate of Applied Science in Fire Science from San Antonio College and a Bachelor of Science in Emergency Management from West Texas A&M University.



Michael Glynn of Roanoke is a fire captain for the Fort Worth Fire Department and an adjunct instructor at Tarrant County College. Glynn is the 11th District vice president for the International Association of Fire Fighters, member, and former president for the Fort Worth Firefighters Association-IAFF Local 440, and trustee for the Texas State Association of Fire Fighters. Additionally, he is a board member for the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. Glynn received an Associate of Applied Science in Fire Science from San Antonio College and a Bachelor of Business Administration from Texas A&M University.



These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.

