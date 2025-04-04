Guardians of The North Celebrates Season Three

CANADA, April 4 - Released on April 4, 2025

Today, the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA), alongside Creative Saskatchewan and Wavelength Entertainment, are celebrating the third season of the docuseries Guardians of the North, which was filmed in the province.

The docuseries follows wildland firefighters in Saskatchewan's Indigenous and northern communities while they protect the people, property and resources of the north.

The season three premiere will air on April 8, 2025, at 10 p.m. CST on Citytv Saskatchewan.

The third season consists of six episodes that follows personnel from the SPSA as they respond to wildfires, carry out life-threatening rescues and investigate several suspicious fires possibly caused by arson.

"We are deeply grateful for all the northern responders who provide search and rescue, firefighting and emergency response services," Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Tim McLeod said. "This compelling docuseries highlights the dedication of these first responders and the collaborative effort between communities, agencies and resources to protect the people of Saskatchewan."

"The 2024 wildfire season presented significant challenges across North America, with Saskatchewan experiencing above-average fire activity," Wavelength Entertainment Producer Chris Triffo said. "It has been humbling and inspiring to document the unwavering talent and dedication of those individuals who work to keep us and our communities safe. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Citytv Saskatchewan, Creative Saskatchewan, and the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency for their invaluable partnerships in bringing these compelling stories to light."

Guardians of the North receives funding from Creative Saskatchewan's Feature Film and TV Production grant. The third season's $286,666 investment is estimated to result in $952,449 of positive economic impacts for the province.

"Film is such a powerful export for our province," Creative Saskatchewan CEO Erin Dean said. "Its unique ability to enhance our global presence also serves as a significant revenue-generator, driving economic growth and creating job opportunities within our community."

The SPSA is a Treasury Board Crown that provides public safety services including fire safety training, investigation, emergency planning, response, recovery and emergency communications. The Agency operates Sask911, SaskAlert, the Provincial Disaster Assistance Program and the Provincial Emergency Operations Centre.

Creative Saskatchewan is the economic development agency for Saskatchewan's creative industries and the official film commission for the province. The agency's investments propel creative entrepreneurs as they create, perform, innovate and export in their pursuit of commercial success.

Wavelength Entertainment is a full-service production/distribution company with offices located throughout Canada. Wavelength is dedicated to the creation of smart, imaginative and entertaining content for global audiences, on all media platforms. The Emmy award winning team has worked together for over 20 years on programming that has been seen in 150 countries, 30 languages and hundreds of channels/platforms including Disney +, National Geographic, Netflix, Amazon, Discovery +, CBC, Rogers, History, Smithsonian, ID, HBO, TLC and A&E.

