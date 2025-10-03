Grand Opening of awâsisak kâ-nîmîhtocik St. Francis School

CANADA, October 4 - Released on October 3, 2025

Today the Government of Saskatchewan, Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools and Saskatoon Tribal Council joined students and school and community leaders to celebrate the grand opening of the new awâsisak kâ-nîmîhtocik St. Francis School.

The Cree name awâsisak kâ-nîmîhtocik - pronounced a-wah-sih-suk gha-knee-meet-oh-chik - means "children who dance" and the school's patron is St. Francis of Assisi, whose care for nature and interconnectedness with living things aligns with Indigenous values.

“This school is an investment into both the future of Saskatoon and the province as a whole,” Premier Scott Moe said. “With 12 new schools built here in Saskatoon since 2008, our government remains committed to putting student’s first and giving them the best start and the tools to succeed.”

“Saskatchewan schools are giving our students their best start, and this new school provides a space where students will be to able learn and grow surrounded by meaningful and inspiring elements that reflect their language and culture,” Education Minister Everett Hindley said. “Through collaboration, this project was designed thoughtfully to ensure that this school could be a hub for the community, and a place where students and their families can feel supported in a nurturing environment.”

The Government of Saskatchewan contributed $45.6 million toward the construction of the Pre-Kindergarten to Grade 9 school with additional funding from Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools and community partners to support the Indigenous design elements of the school.

"The completion of the new Pre-Kindergarten to Grade 9 school in Saskatoon is a proud milestone for our province," SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister David Marit said. "This modern facility reflects our dedication to providing high-quality learning environments that grow with the needs of our communities."

The new school is designed to accommodate up to 700 students who previously learned in two different locations to accommodate growth of the Cree language and cultural program and features a Saskatoon Tribal Council 70-space early learning centre.

"This is a school that generations of students, families and staff will be excited to attend and belong to," Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools Board of Education Chair Diane Boyko said. "We are very grateful for the Government of Saskatchewan and all of the people and organizations who have invested so much time and effort over the last 10 years to make this new home to the division's Cree language and cultural programming a reality. Finally, our world-class educational program will have a world-class facility to call home, and we could not be happier."

"This school represents First Nations journey to reclaiming and revitalizing our language and culture," Saskatoon Tribal Council Tribal Chief Mark Arcand said. "This beautiful building will be home to our families and children. It will be a welcoming space that celebrates the Cree language and honours First Nation traditions. There is a story being told both inside and out. It is a story of reclamation. Our children will now be provided with opportunities to embrace their identity and be proud to speak their language. I'm filled with pride and hope for future generations. I appreciate the partnership with Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools as we continue this journey together."

Since 2008, the Government of Saskatchewan has committed approximately $2.8 billion toward school infrastructure projects. This includes 74 new schools, 31 major renovation projects and 10 minor renovation projects. Saskatoon alone has seen 12 new schools built, with one more currently in construction and nine in pre-planning and planning and design.

