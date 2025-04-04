California Intercontinental University Introduces the Canada Scholarship to Support Doctorate Students

The Canada Scholarship joins CIU’s growing list of financial aid options, designed to support students on their path to academic and career success.

CA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- California Intercontinental University (CIU) is proud to announce the launch of a new scholarship for doctorate students residing in Canada. This initiative reflects CIU’s dedication to providing accessible, high-quality education, and it is the latest addition to CIU’s growing portfolio of financial aid opportunities , which is designed to help students around the world as they pursue their academic and professional goals.Through this opportunity, CIU continues its mission of equipping the next generation of business professionals, leaders, and entrepreneurs with the confidence, qualifications, and expertise needed to thrive in an increasingly competitive and dynamic economy. The Canada Scholarship will ease financial barriers, allowing students to focus on their growth while benefiting from a doctorate program offered 100 % online and tailored to their needs.A Commitment to Student SuccessCIU believes that education should be transformative, accessible, and career-driven. The Canada Scholarship is designed to reward dedicated, high-achieving students committed to advancing their education and making meaningful contributions to their industries. By covering one credit unit per course, this scholarship helps alleviate tuition costs so students can fully immerse themselves in their studies without financial strain.Eligible students can receive the scholarship on a semester-by-semester basis, ensuring continuous support throughout their academic journey. This is part of CIU’s vision of a student-first approach, prioritizing long-term success and leadership development.Empowering Students Through Financial AssistanceBesides the newly launched Canada Scholarship, CIU offers an array of financial aid opportunities to support learners at every stage of their academic journey.The Level Up Scholarship helps continuing students by covering Digital Course Fees each term. The UG Horizon Scholarship supports undergraduate students in AA and BBA programs. For students in regions like the UK, Asia, and Latin America, the International Scholarship covers 50% of tuition. And for graduate students looking to accelerate their program, the Fast Track Scholarship offers 50% tuition coverage per term for doubling up on courses.In addition to these institutional scholarships, there is a variety of ways to fund your education, including:-Federal Financial Aid, such as Pell Grants and federal student loans-State Grants and Scholarships, depending on each student’s location and eligibility-Military Tuition Assistance, available to active-duty service members, veterans, and their families-Employer Tuition Assistance, for working professionals supported by their organizationsAnd most recently, CIU launched its Athletics Program, now offering soccer, baseball, and basketball, along with academic scholarships for student-athletes who demonstrate both academic potential and athletic talent.The Future of Business Leaders in CanadaThe launch of the Canada Scholarship also aligns with CIU’s broader mission to foster critical thinking, analytical skills, investigative ability, and innovative problem-solving capabilities among students worldwide."At CIU, we are deeply committed to seeing our students succeed academically and professionally," said Richard Madrigal, CIU’s President. "The Canada Scholarship is an extension of our mission to provide the best education to ambitious students eager to take their careers to the next level. We are excited to support Canadian students in their journey toward earning a doctorate and achieving their goals."Join a Community of Visionaries at CIUAs a recognized and reputable university, CIU continues to expand its educational offerings to meet the evolving needs of today’s students. With online competitive education programs, CIU remains a leader in developing well-rounded graduates with business acumen and strategic problem-solving skills.To learn more about this initiative, other funding options, and how to apply, visit www.caluniversity.edu

