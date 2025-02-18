California Intercontinental University Launches Athletics Program, Expanding Opportunities for Student-Athletes

CA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- California Intercontinental University (CIU) is thrilled to announce the debut of its Athletics Program, a groundbreaking initiative to foster student-athlete academic and athletic development. This will mark an exciting new chapter in the university’s commitment to student success, allowing student-athletes to excel academically and competitively in three major sports: Basketball, Baseball, and Soccer.A New Era of Athletics at CIUBeginning in CIU’s Term 6 (August 12, 2025), CIU’s Athletics Program will welcome a new cohort of student-athletes dedicated to excellence on and off the field. With a recruitment period spanning from February to August 2025, CIU aims to enroll:•40 male student-athletes in Soccer•40 male student-athletes in Baseball•25 male student-athletes in BasketballThese athletes will become part of CIU’s dynamic academic environment while representing the university in competitive play.A Leadership Team Committed to SuccessCIU is assembling a top-tier coaching staff to guide its student-athletes to success. The program will be led by:•Fernando Valenzuela – Athletics Administrator•Gamal Smalley – Athletics Director & Men’s Basketball Coach•Phil Brassington – Head Men’s Baseball CoachAdditional coaching staff will be announced soon.These leaders will cultivate an environment where discipline, teamwork, and leadership are paramount, aligning with CIU’s dedication to honing graduates’ leadership and problem-solving skills.State-of-the-Art Training and FacilitiesPractices and training will take place in Irvine, California, utilizing top-tier facilities such as 22 community parks, over 40 neighborhood parks, and the renowned Great Park. The City of Irvine provides an ideal location for the Athletics Program, reflecting CIU’s commitment to offering students challenging academic programs and a competitive edge through access to exceptional athletic facilities.Cali the Falcon Takes FlightCIU’s Athletics Program will proudly embrace Cali the Falcon as its official mascot; representing strength, vision, and determination, Cali will inspire student-athletes to reach their full potential. The university has also finalized uniform designs, ensuring that CIU’s student-athletes take the field in style while proudly representing the institution.Balancing Academics and AthleticsIn alignment with CIU’s mission to equip the next generation of professionals with confidence and competence, the Athletics Program will be available for undergraduate athletes in the Southern California region. This initiative supports CIU’s integral approach, ensuring that student-athletes can access quality academic programs while pursuing their passion for sports.Looking AheadWith the launch of this Athletics Program, CIU continues to expand its impact, offering students more opportunities to grow as leaders, scholars, and athletes. The university is excited to welcome its first student-athlete class and looks forward to the program’s long-term success.For more information about CIU’s Athletics Program and student recruitment, visit https://caluniversity.edu/athletics

