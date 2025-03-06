California Intercontinental University successfully hosted its second Global Symposium

Global Symposium CIU 2.0

California Intercontinental University successfully hosted the Global Symposium CIU 2.0, bringing together students and faculty.

CA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- California Intercontinental University (CIU) continues to strengthen its commitment to global business education by successfully hosting the Global Symposium CIU 2.0. held on February 4th, 2025. This event brought together students and faculty to explore the theme "Entrepreneurship in a Globalized World: Local vs. Global Markets."Following the success of the first symposium held in October, this second edition delved deeper into the contrasts between local and global markets, offering students a platform to present and exchange ideas, perspectives, and strategies for launching and expanding businesses internationally. The event began with an insightful opening by Dr. Vaishali Ojha, followed by Dr. Priyanka Baid and Dr. Abhilasha Mathur, who introduced esteemed student panelists.The symposium featured dynamic discussions on global entrepreneurship, market strategies, and business scaling. A few faculty members also actively participated, further enriching the experience for all attendees.A Space for Growth and LeadershipOne of the key highlights of the symposium was the participation of 17 students, with eight standing out as presenters, sharing their research into the entrepreneurial landscape. The event covered critical topics such as:-Key differences between local and global markets.-Strategies for international business expansion and how companies can enter new markets.-Case studies of successful global companies and lessons from their adaptation strategies.-The role of technology and innovation in driving international entrepreneurship.Beyond acquiring valuable business knowledge, students had the opportunity to hone their teamwork and creativity. In alignment with CIU’s Mission , the university remains dedicated to providing a platform for enhancing and developing critical thinking, analytical skills, investigative ability, and innovative problem-solving capabilities.Outstanding Presenters and Innovative PerspectivesA key feature of the symposium was the participation of eight selected students, who delivered presentations on various aspects of global entrepreneurship, including:-Clarence Harris Jr.-Virgina Tate-Youssouf Karembe-Eunice Pollard-Yinebeb Tessema-Sompalodbe Yameogo-Elisabeth Arielle-Simon van WykEach presenter provided unique insights into how entrepreneurs can expand their businesses into international markets, addressing cultural, regulatory, and economic challenges. Case studies of successful companies that have navigated global expansion were discussed, along with examples of businesses that struggled due to a lack of understanding of foreign market dynamics.A Valuable Learning ExperienceThe symposium concluded with an interactive Q&A session, allowing attendees to explore key topics further and receive faculty guidance on strengthening their global business strategies.The event was a huge success, encouraging community and knowledge sharing. CIU will continue to host academic initiatives and events that promote collaboration and entrepreneurial problem-solving in an increasingly globalized world.For more information about CIU’s academic programs and upcoming events, visit www.caluniversity.edu

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.